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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Injury News During Astros Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 13: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 13, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees and Houston Astros will play the second game of their series in the Bronx.

They most recently lost the first game by a score of 9-7 (on Tuesday).

New York Yankees Announce Sudden Injury News

GettyFernando Cruz #63 of the New York Yankees pitches during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Yankees announced injury updates on two pitchers.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “• Transferred RHP Kervin Castro to the 60-day injured list.”

The Yankees wrote (via X): “• Placed RHP Fernando Cruz on the 15-day injured list with right elbow discomfort.”

Looking At Cruz

GettyFernando Cruz #63 of the New York Yankees celebrates his team’s 3-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on June 09, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Cruz is in the middle of his fifth season in the MLB (and second with the Yankees).

He has also spent time with the Cincinnati Reds.

Right now, the 36-year-old is 4-6 with a 3.13 ERA in 61 games this season.

@BaseUnstitched wrote: “Fernando Cruz is 9th in appearances by a bullpen arm this year and was on pace to maintain that track through August Hopefully for the Yankees this is a short stint that doesn’t affect his Postseason”

Looking At Castro

GettyKervin Castro #74 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Castro is in the middle of his third season in the MLB (and first with the Yankees).

He has also spent time with the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants.

Right now, the 27-year-old is 0-0 with a 1.42 ERA in five games this year.

@YankeesFocus wrote: “Kervin Castro also essentially done for the year. Unfortunate.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyLuis Garcia Jr. #26 of the New York Yankees hits a two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on August 25, 2026 in New York City. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Injury News During Astros Series

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