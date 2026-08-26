New York Yankees Announce Sudden Injury News During Astros Series

On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees and Houston Astros will play the second game of their series in the Bronx.

They most recently lost the first game by a score of 9-7 (on Tuesday).

New York Yankees Announce Sudden Injury News

Ahead of Wednesday’s game, the Yankees announced injury updates on two pitchers.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “• Transferred RHP Kervin Castro to the 60-day injured list.”

The Yankees wrote (via X): “• Placed RHP Fernando Cruz on the 15-day injured list with right elbow discomfort.”

Looking At Cruz

Cruz is in the middle of his fifth season in the MLB (and second with the Yankees).

He has also spent time with the Cincinnati Reds.

Right now, the 36-year-old is 4-6 with a 3.13 ERA in 61 games this season.

@BaseUnstitched wrote: “Fernando Cruz is 9th in appearances by a bullpen arm this year and was on pace to maintain that track through August Hopefully for the Yankees this is a short stint that doesn’t affect his Postseason”

Looking At Castro

Castro is in the middle of his third season in the MLB (and first with the Yankees).

He has also spent time with the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants.

Right now, the 27-year-old is 0-0 with a 1.42 ERA in five games this year.

@YankeesFocus wrote: “Kervin Castro also essentially done for the year. Unfortunate.”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now