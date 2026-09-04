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New York Yankees Announce Injury News On 2 Pitchers In Organization

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WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 12: New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman talks on the phone prior to a Grapefruit League spring training game between the Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 12, 2020 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Many professional and college sports are canceling or postponing their games due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On Friday, the New York Yankees will open up a new series with the Padres in San Diego.

They most recently won two out of three games over Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels.

On Thursday, the Yankees had the day off.

New York Yankees Announce Injury News On 2 Pitchers

GettyManager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees leaves the dugout after being ejected against the Los Angeles Angels during the tenth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 02, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Ahead of their series with the Padres, the Yankees announced two injuries at the Minor League level.

MLB.com wrote (on September 3): “Tampa Tarpons placed RHP Tyler Boudreau on the 7-day injured list.”

MLB.com wrote (on September 4): “Tampa Tarpons placed RHP Sabier Marte on the 7-day injured list.”

Looking At Boudreau

Boudreau has been with the Yankees’ organization since 2025.

He has gone 8-3 with a 3.29 ERA in 22 games this year.

In December, Boudreau will turn 24.

John Brophy wrote (on September 3): “Per source: Tampa SP Tyler Boudreau is going to the 7-day IL, meaning his season may not be quite done if the Tarpons beat Clearwater next week. The transaction has not been filed yet. I’m told he has “crazy bad” bruising and “there’s not a lot of pain”.”

Looking At Marte

Marte (who is 22) has been with the Yankees’ organization since 2022.

He has gone 0-5 with a 7.42 ERA in 17 games this year.

@NYY_Prospects wrote: “Tampa places Sabier Marte on the IL right after Boudreau also went down two days ago. We’re getting a rarity to replace him, as 2026 16th rounder Jason Krieger has been promoted to potentially be the first 2026 pitcher to debut.”

Looking At The Yankees Ahead Of Padres Series

GettyCody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees runs out a single during the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California. 

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 80-60 record in 140 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 43-29 in 72 games on the road).

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote (on September 3): “Yankees vs. Padres probable pitchers: Friday: Max Fried vs. Walker Buehler (8-6, 4.66 ERA, 111 SO) Saturday: Carlos Rodón vs. Robbie Ray (11-7, 3.14 ERA, 126 SO) Sunday: TBD vs. Michael King (9-9, 3.11 ERA, 141 SO)”

After the Padres, the Yankees will return home to host the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Injury News On 2 Pitchers In Organization

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