New York Yankees Announce Injury News On 2 Pitchers In Organization

On Friday, the New York Yankees will open up a new series with the Padres in San Diego.

They most recently won two out of three games over Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels.

On Thursday, the Yankees had the day off.

New York Yankees Announce Injury News On 2 Pitchers

Ahead of their series with the Padres, the Yankees announced two injuries at the Minor League level.

MLB.com wrote (on September 3): “Tampa Tarpons placed RHP Tyler Boudreau on the 7-day injured list.”

MLB.com wrote (on September 4): “Tampa Tarpons placed RHP Sabier Marte on the 7-day injured list.”

Looking At Boudreau

Boudreau has been with the Yankees’ organization since 2025.

He has gone 8-3 with a 3.29 ERA in 22 games this year.

In December, Boudreau will turn 24.

John Brophy wrote (on September 3): “Per source: Tampa SP Tyler Boudreau is going to the 7-day IL, meaning his season may not be quite done if the Tarpons beat Clearwater next week. The transaction has not been filed yet. I’m told he has “crazy bad” bruising and “there’s not a lot of pain”.”

Looking At Marte

Marte (who is 22) has been with the Yankees’ organization since 2022.

He has gone 0-5 with a 7.42 ERA in 17 games this year.

@NYY_Prospects wrote: “Tampa places Sabier Marte on the IL right after Boudreau also went down two days ago. We’re getting a rarity to replace him, as 2026 16th rounder Jason Krieger has been promoted to potentially be the first 2026 pitcher to debut.”

Looking At The Yankees Ahead Of Padres Series

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 80-60 record in 140 games.

They have won six out of their last ten games (and are 43-29 in 72 games on the road).

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic wrote (on September 3): “Yankees vs. Padres probable pitchers: Friday: Max Fried vs. Walker Buehler (8-6, 4.66 ERA, 111 SO) Saturday: Carlos Rodón vs. Robbie Ray (11-7, 3.14 ERA, 126 SO) Sunday: TBD vs. Michael King (9-9, 3.11 ERA, 141 SO)”

After the Padres, the Yankees will return home to host the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday in the Bronx.