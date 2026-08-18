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New York Yankees Announce Injury To 27-Year-Old Pitcher In Organization

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MESA, ARIZONA - MARCH 23: Relief pitcher Will Brian #39 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of the spring training game at Sloan Park on March 23, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Orioles in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Yankees had the day off on Monday.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Toronto Blue Jays (in Canada).

That said, they avoided a sweep by winning 4-3 on Sunday.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote (on Sunday): “It wasn’t pretty. Or easy. But the #Yankees managed to beat the #BlueJays, 4-3, in 10 innings and avoided a sweep in Toronto.”

New York Yankees Announce Injury To 27-Year-Old Pitcher

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ahead of their series with the Orioles, the Yankees announced an injury to a pitcher at the Triple-A level.

SWB RailRiders wrote (on August 17): “The Yankees have made the following roster move affecting SWB: • LHP Will Brian placed on the 7-Day Injured List”

Brian is in the middle of his first season at the Triple-A level.

He has been good, going 0-0 with a 3.44 ERA in 16 games (one start).

Looking At Brian

Brian was picked in the 10th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Eastern Kentucky.

He has spent five seasons at the Minor League level (all with the Yankees).

The 27-year-old is an intriguing piece of pitching depth for the organization.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees stands on the mound in a break in play during the sixth inning of an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on August 15, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Yankees come into their series with the Orioles as the second-place team in the American League East with a 69-55 record in 124 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 38-28 in 66 games on the road).

Following three games with the Orioles, the Yankees will return home to host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night in the Bronx.

GettyBen Rice #22 of the New York Yankees runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the tenth inning of an MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Currently, the Yankees are 6.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Injury To 27-Year-Old Pitcher In Organization

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