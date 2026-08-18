New York Yankees Announce Injury To 27-Year-Old Pitcher In Organization

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Orioles in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Yankees had the day off on Monday.

They are coming off a series where they dropped two out of three games to the Toronto Blue Jays (in Canada).

That said, they avoided a sweep by winning 4-3 on Sunday.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote (on Sunday): “It wasn’t pretty. Or easy. But the #Yankees managed to beat the #BlueJays, 4-3, in 10 innings and avoided a sweep in Toronto.”

New York Yankees Announce Injury To 27-Year-Old Pitcher

Ahead of their series with the Orioles, the Yankees announced an injury to a pitcher at the Triple-A level.

SWB RailRiders wrote (on August 17): “The Yankees have made the following roster move affecting SWB: • LHP Will Brian placed on the 7-Day Injured List”

Brian is in the middle of his first season at the Triple-A level.

He has been good, going 0-0 with a 3.44 ERA in 16 games (one start).

Looking At Brian

Brian was picked in the 10th round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Eastern Kentucky.

He has spent five seasons at the Minor League level (all with the Yankees).

The 27-year-old is an intriguing piece of pitching depth for the organization.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into their series with the Orioles as the second-place team in the American League East with a 69-55 record in 124 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 38-28 in 66 games on the road).

Following three games with the Orioles, the Yankees will return home to host the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night in the Bronx.

Currently, the Yankees are 6.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.