New York Yankees Announce Injury To Notable Player In Organization

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will be at Camden Yards for the start of a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles.

They most recently dropped two out of three games to the Blue Jays (in Toronto).

That said, the Yankees took Sunday’s game 4-3.

New York Yankees Announce Injury To Notable Player

Ahead of their series in Baltimore, the Yankees announced injury news at the Minor League level.

Somerset Patriots wrote: “The @Yankees have announced the following roster moves: 🔹Ben Hess – Placed on Somerset 7-Day Injured List 🔹Owen Cobb – Released 🔹Yerry Rodriguez – Returned from Minor League Rehab with Tampa (Somerset 60-Day IL) 🔹Sean Paul Linan – Transferred Hudson Valley to Somerset”

Hess was picked in the 1st round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

Right now, the 23-year-old is 3-4 with 4.45 ERA in 16 starts (Double-A).

Somerset Patriots wrote (on August 2): “Ben Hess (@Yankees No. 6 Prospect) with his FIRST quality start of the season! 👏 6.1 IP | 6 H | 2 ER | 1 BB | 4 K”

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

Greg Johnson: “Hess was initially on the IL from April 18 to May 14 with an elbow/forearm issue. Threw 90 pitches for the first time this season 10 days ago, hasn’t pitched since, and now is back on the IL.”

Davis Cornell: “Former Alabama starting pitcher Ben Hess has been placed on the IL.”

@NYY_Prospects: “Sean Paul Linan is replacing Ben Hess in Double-A. Acquired for Jorbit Vivas this spring, he’s 2-8 with a 5.65 ERA with 89 strikeouts to 37 walks in 73.1 innings. Last three starts: 16 IP, 6 R, 6 BB, 14 K”

Gary Phillips: “#Yankees MiLB notes: Luis Gil was activated from the IL at Triple-A. Ben Hess went on the IL at Double-A.”

Looking At The Yankees On Tuesday

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 69-55 record in 124 games.

They are 38-28 in 66 games on the road.