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New York Yankees Announce Injury To Notable Player In Organization

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NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 07: New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman speaks during a news conference on August 7, 2016 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the New York Yankees will be at Camden Yards for the start of a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles.

They most recently dropped two out of three games to the Blue Jays (in Toronto).

That said, the Yankees took Sunday’s game 4-3.

New York Yankees Announce Injury To Notable Player

GettyBen Hess #68 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning of the spring training baseball game at BayCare Ballpark on March 1, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida.

Ahead of their series in Baltimore, the Yankees announced injury news at the Minor League level.

Somerset Patriots wrote: “The @Yankees have announced the following roster moves: 🔹Ben Hess – Placed on Somerset 7-Day Injured List 🔹Owen Cobb – Released 🔹Yerry Rodriguez – Returned from Minor League Rehab with Tampa (Somerset 60-Day IL) 🔹Sean Paul Linan – Transferred Hudson Valley to Somerset”

Hess was picked in the 1st round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

Right now, the 23-year-old is 3-4 with 4.45 ERA in 16 starts (Double-A).

Somerset Patriots wrote (on August 2): “Ben Hess (@Yankees No. 6 Prospect) with his FIRST quality start of the season! 👏 6.1 IP | 6 H | 2 ER | 1 BB | 4 K”

Social Media Reacts

GettyBen Hess #68 poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying:

Greg Johnson: “Hess was initially on the IL from April 18 to May 14 with an elbow/forearm issue. Threw 90 pitches for the first time this season 10 days ago, hasn’t pitched since, and now is back on the IL.”

Davis Cornell: “Former Alabama starting pitcher Ben Hess has been placed on the IL.”

GettyBen Hess #68 poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

@NYY_Prospects: “Sean Paul Linan is replacing Ben Hess in Double-A. Acquired for Jorbit Vivas this spring, he’s 2-8 with a 5.65 ERA with 89 strikeouts to 37 walks in 73.1 innings. Last three starts: 16 IP, 6 R, 6 BB, 14 K”

Gary Phillips: “#Yankees MiLB notes: Luis Gil was activated from the IL at Triple-A. Ben Hess went on the IL at Double-A.”

Looking At The Yankees On Tuesday

GettyBen Rice #22 and José Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees celebrate at the end of their MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on August 16, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 69-55 record in 124 games.

They are 38-28 in 66 games on the road.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Injury To Notable Player In Organization

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