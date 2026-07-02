New York Yankees Announce Injury To Promising Player

On Thursday, the New York Yankees got the day off following a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers (in the Bronx).

They will remain at home to host the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

UPDATE: Greg Joyce of The New York Post reported the latest.

Joyce wrote: “Carlos Lagrange went on the IL at Triple-A with a shoulder injury, per source. He has an MRI scheduled to determine what he is dealing with.”

New York Yankees Announce Injury

Also on Thursday, the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate announced the news that Carlos Lagrange is being placed on the injured list.

Conor Foley of YES Network wrote: “Carlos Lagrange has been placed on the 7-day injured list, the RailRiders announce.”

Lagrange is an intriguing prospect that has a lot of Yankees fans excited.

He is currently 1-4 with a 4.55 ERA in 18 Triple-A games this season.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on July 1: “Carlos Lagrange has been selected for the 2026 All-Star Futures Game 🔥”

Social Media Reacts To Lagrange News

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@williamnyy23: “Injuries can happen anywhere at anytime, but seems kind of silly to have Lagrange get injured in the minors while Doval is coughing up games in the majors.”

@forrestjordan11: “Entire org is falling apart”

@aybaybaydelia: “When does it end”

@livvk427: “yeah it’s not even just the yankees anymore, the entire organization is cursed”

@Yankees_Heat_: “Somehow this franchise makes me hate the minor league team in addition to already hating the major league team”

Randy Wilkins: “What is going on? These injuries are out of control.”

@JulianGuilarte1: “When it rains it pours”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 48-38 record in 76 games.

They have gone just 2-8 over their last ten games (and are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak).

At home, the Yankees have gone 22-18 in 40 games at home in the Bronx.