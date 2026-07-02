On Thursday, the New York Yankees got the day off following a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers (in the Bronx).
They will remain at home to host the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.
UPDATE: Greg Joyce of The New York Post reported the latest.
Joyce wrote: “Carlos Lagrange went on the IL at Triple-A with a shoulder injury, per source. He has an MRI scheduled to determine what he is dealing with.”
New York Yankees Announce Injury
Also on Thursday, the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate announced the news that Carlos Lagrange is being placed on the injured list.
Conor Foley of YES Network wrote: “Carlos Lagrange has been placed on the 7-day injured list, the RailRiders announce.”
Lagrange is an intriguing prospect that has a lot of Yankees fans excited.
He is currently 1-4 with a 4.55 ERA in 18 Triple-A games this season.
The Yankees wrote (via X) on July 1: “Carlos Lagrange has been selected for the 2026 All-Star Futures Game 🔥”
Social Media Reacts To Lagrange News
Here’s what people were saying about the news:
@williamnyy23: “Injuries can happen anywhere at anytime, but seems kind of silly to have Lagrange get injured in the minors while Doval is coughing up games in the majors.”
@forrestjordan11: “Entire org is falling apart”
@aybaybaydelia: “When does it end”
@livvk427: “yeah it’s not even just the yankees anymore, the entire organization is cursed”
@Yankees_Heat_: “Somehow this franchise makes me hate the minor league team in addition to already hating the major league team”
Randy Wilkins: “What is going on? These injuries are out of control.”
@JulianGuilarte1: “When it rains it pours”
Yankees Right Now
The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 48-38 record in 76 games.
They have gone just 2-8 over their last ten games (and are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak).
At home, the Yankees have gone 22-18 in 40 games at home in the Bronx.
New York Yankees Announce Injury To Promising Player