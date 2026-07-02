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New York Yankees Announce Injury To Promising Player

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MESA, ARIZONA - MARCH 23: Starting pitcher Carlos Lagrange #84 of the New York Yankees reacts after a solo home run to Alex Bregman #3 of the Chicago Cubs during the third inning of the spring training game at Sloan Park on March 23, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Yankees got the day off following a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers (in the Bronx).

They will remain at home to host the Minnesota Twins on Friday night.

UPDATE: Greg Joyce of The New York Post reported the latest.

Joyce wrote: “Carlos Lagrange went on the IL at Triple-A with a shoulder injury, per source. He has an MRI scheduled to determine what he is dealing with.”

New York Yankees Announce Injury

GettyStarting pitcher Carlos Lagrange #84 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning of the spring training game at Sloan Park on March 23, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona.

Also on Thursday, the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate announced the news that Carlos Lagrange is being placed on the injured list.

Conor Foley of YES Network wrote: “Carlos Lagrange has been placed on the 7-day injured list, the RailRiders announce.”

Lagrange is an intriguing prospect that has a lot of Yankees fans excited.

He is currently 1-4 with a 4.55 ERA in 18 Triple-A games this season.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on July 1: “Carlos Lagrange has been selected for the 2026 All-Star Futures Game 🔥”

Social Media Reacts To Lagrange News

GettyStarting pitcher Carlos Lagrange #84 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the spring training game at Sloan Park on March 23, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona.

Here’s what people were saying about the news:

@williamnyy23: “Injuries can happen anywhere at anytime, but seems kind of silly to have Lagrange get injured in the minors while Doval is coughing up games in the majors.”

@forrestjordan11: “Entire org is falling apart”

@aybaybaydelia: “When does it end”

GettyStarting pitcher Carlos Lagrange #84 of the New York Yankees throws a warm-up pitch during the second inning of the spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park on March 23, 2026 in Mesa, Arizona.

@livvk427: “yeah it’s not even just the yankees anymore, the entire organization is cursed”

@Yankees_Heat_: “Somehow this franchise makes me hate the minor league team in addition to already hating the major league team”

Randy Wilkins: “What is going on? These injuries are out of control.”

@JulianGuilarte1: “When it rains it pours”

Yankees Right Now

GettyWill Warren #29 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 48-38 record in 76 games.

They have gone just 2-8 over their last ten games (and are in the middle of a seven-game losing streak).

At home, the Yankees have gone 22-18 in 40 games at home in the Bronx.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Injury To Promising Player

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