New York Yankees Announce Injury Update On Former 1st-Round Pick

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 24: New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone calls for a pitching change during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
They were unable to complete the sweep, losing by a score of 11-4.
Yankees Announce Injury Update On Former 1st-Round Pick
GettyClarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on June 11, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri.
During their series with the Phillies, the Yankees announced an update on Clarke Schmidt.
He has yet to pitch in a game this season.
MLB.com wrote (on July 26): “Pitched one inning of live batting practice July 18, throwing 15 fastballs to Anthony Volpe and Ali Sánchez at Yankee Stadium. Threw 20 pitches in another live BP session on July 22. Tossed live BP on July 26.”
According to the site, Schmidt could return to action next month.
GettyClarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium on June 28, 2025 in New York City.
Schmidt was picked in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Yankees.
He has spent all six seasons of his career with the franchise.
Last year, Schmidt went 4-4 with a 3.32 ERA in 14 starts.
GettyManager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees relieves Clarke Schmidt #36 in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Schmidt could provide a big boost to the Yankees whenever he comes back this season.
He will turn 31 in February.
Yankees After Phillies Series
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 25: New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone reacts during a pitching change in game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Sunday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.They were unable to complete the sweep, losing by a score of 11-4.Yankees Announce Injury Update On Former 1st-Round PickDuring their series with the Phillies, the Yankees announced an update on Clarke Schmidt.He has yet to pitch in a […]
New York Yankees Announce Injury Update On Former 1st-Round Pick