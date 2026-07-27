New York Yankees Announce Injury Update On Former 1st-Round Pick

On Sunday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park.

They were unable to complete the sweep, losing by a score of 11-4.

Yankees Announce Injury Update On Former 1st-Round Pick

During their series with the Phillies, the Yankees announced an update on Clarke Schmidt.

He has yet to pitch in a game this season.

MLB.com wrote (on July 26): “Pitched one inning of live batting practice July 18, throwing 15 fastballs to Anthony Volpe and Ali Sánchez at Yankee Stadium. Threw 20 pitches in another live BP session on July 22. Tossed live BP on July 26.”

According to the site, Schmidt could return to action next month.

Schmidt was picked in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Yankees.

He has spent all six seasons of his career with the franchise.

Last year, Schmidt went 4-4 with a 3.32 ERA in 14 starts.

Schmidt could provide a big boost to the Yankees whenever he comes back this season.

He will turn 31 in February.

Yankees After Phillies Series