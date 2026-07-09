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New York Yankees Announce Intriguing Giancarlo Stanton News Before Rays Game

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 03: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts in the dugout after a solo home run during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 03, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

On Thursday afternoon, the New York Yankees will play the finale of their four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

The Yankees lost Wednesday’s game by a score of 3-0 (and trail 2-1 in the series).

Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton News

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees looks on during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on September 27, 2025 in New York City.

The Yankees continue to play without former MVP Giancarlo Stanton.

He has been out since April 24.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Yankees announced an intriguing update on Stanton.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Giancarlo Stanton’s calf injury while running bases was not a setback – it was a completely new strain to the same calf. He has resumed running after PRP injections, according to Brian Cashman.”

Before getting hurt, Stanton had been batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

He is in the middle of his 17th MLB season (and ninth with the Yankees).

Social Media Reacts To Latest Stanton Update

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees walks off of the field after striking out in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 26, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florida.

Here’s what people were saying about the update:

@NYCSportsSizzle: “It’s ridiculous at this point I mean, I love the way he plays in the playoffs. Don’t get me wrong, but you could have Babe Ruth out there and it doesn’t matter if he’s always hurt. That trade stopped us from getting Manny Machado and Bryce Harper.”

@rtsyanks: “Has Stanton ever expressed regret or accountability over the insane amount of time he has missed over the years?”

@HoneyBadger071: “How come reports said he re-aggravated the calf?”

GettyGiancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning in game five of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 18, 2022 in New York, New York.

@DaniWessells1: “This is just mind boggling to me at this point”

@Yankees44Giants: “Just assume he’s played his last game for the Yankees. I know his salary is still a problem, but that’s really the way you have to approach Giancarlo Stanton now”

Randy Wilkins: “Just give Stanton a designated runner at home plate. Problem solved.”

@TheBambinoBabe2: “Giancarlo needs to stop running period stop. He needs to take a wheelchair to the plate, hit the ball, and slowly walk the bases.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Intriguing Giancarlo Stanton News Before Rays Game

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