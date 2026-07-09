New York Yankees Announce Intriguing Giancarlo Stanton News Before Rays Game

On Thursday afternoon, the New York Yankees will play the finale of their four-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

The Yankees lost Wednesday’s game by a score of 3-0 (and trail 2-1 in the series).

Yankees Announce Giancarlo Stanton News

The Yankees continue to play without former MVP Giancarlo Stanton.

He has been out since April 24.

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Yankees announced an intriguing update on Stanton.

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Giancarlo Stanton’s calf injury while running bases was not a setback – it was a completely new strain to the same calf. He has resumed running after PRP injections, according to Brian Cashman.”

Before getting hurt, Stanton had been batting .256 with 23 hits, three home runs, 14 RBIs, eight runs and one stolen base in 24 games.

He is in the middle of his 17th MLB season (and ninth with the Yankees).

Social Media Reacts To Latest Stanton Update

Here’s what people were saying about the update:

@NYCSportsSizzle: “It’s ridiculous at this point I mean, I love the way he plays in the playoffs. Don’t get me wrong, but you could have Babe Ruth out there and it doesn’t matter if he’s always hurt. That trade stopped us from getting Manny Machado and Bryce Harper.”

@rtsyanks: “Has Stanton ever expressed regret or accountability over the insane amount of time he has missed over the years?”

@HoneyBadger071: “How come reports said he re-aggravated the calf?”

@DaniWessells1: “This is just mind boggling to me at this point”

@Yankees44Giants: “Just assume he’s played his last game for the Yankees. I know his salary is still a problem, but that’s really the way you have to approach Giancarlo Stanton now”

Randy Wilkins: “Just give Stanton a designated runner at home plate. Problem solved.”

@TheBambinoBabe2: “Giancarlo needs to stop running period stop. He needs to take a wheelchair to the plate, hit the ball, and slowly walk the bases.”