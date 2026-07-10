New York Yankees Announce Injury Update On 6-Year Player Before Nationals Series

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - SEPTEMBER 3: Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees returns from making a pitching change against the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game at Tropicana Field on September 3, 2022 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)
They are coming off a series where they split four games with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on Thursday): “The Yankees, who had failed to score more than 5 runs in 20 consecutive games, tying a franchise record, explode for 12 runs today in their 12-4 victory over Tampa Bay. They scored more runs today than they had in their past 40 innings.”
The Yankees, who had failed to score more than 5 runs in 20 consecutive games, tying a franchise record, explode for 12 runs today in their 12-4 victory over Tampa Bay.
They scored more runs today than they had in their past 40 innings.
GettyClarke Schmidt #36 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Yankee Stadium on June 21, 2025 in New York City.
On Thursday, the Yankees also announced the latest update on Clarke Schmidt.
He has yet to appear in a game this year.
MLB.com wrote (on July 9): “Continuing to log bullpen sessions. Expected to begin facing hitters in July. Could return as a starter or reliever, Brian Cashman said.”
According to the site, he could still return next month.
GettyManager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees relieves Clarke Schmidt #36 in the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 28, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Schmidt was picked in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft.
He has spent all six years of his MLB career with the Yankees.
The 30-year-old has gone 23-24 with a 3.82 ERA in 97 career games (67 starts).
Yankees Right Now
GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Trent Grisham #12 after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on July 09, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.
Nationals Right Now
GettyJorbit Vivas #84 of the Washington Nationals hits a double during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Nationals Park on July 08, 2026 in Washington, DC.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Washington Nationals (at Nationals Park).They are coming off a series where they split four games with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on Thursday): “The Yankees, who had failed to score more than 5 runs in […]
New York Yankees Announce Injury Update On 6-Year Player Before Nationals Series