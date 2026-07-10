New York Yankees Announce Injury Update On 6-Year Player Before Nationals Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Washington Nationals (at Nationals Park).

They are coming off a series where they split four games with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on Thursday): “The Yankees, who had failed to score more than 5 runs in 20 consecutive games, tying a franchise record, explode for 12 runs today in their 12-4 victory over Tampa Bay. They scored more runs today than they had in their past 40 innings.”

Yankees Announce Injury Update On 6-Year Player

On Thursday, the Yankees also announced the latest update on Clarke Schmidt.

He has yet to appear in a game this year.

MLB.com wrote (on July 9): “Continuing to log bullpen sessions. Expected to begin facing hitters in July. Could return as a starter or reliever, Brian Cashman said.”

According to the site, he could still return next month.

Schmidt was picked in the 1st round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

He has spent all six years of his MLB career with the Yankees.

The 30-year-old has gone 23-24 with a 3.82 ERA in 97 career games (67 starts).

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