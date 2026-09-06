New York Yankees Announce Sudden Lineup Change After Roster News

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Padres in San Diego.

They are coming off a 5-1 win on Saturday.

During the series, the Yankees announced roster news.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on Saturday: “Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Placed OF Trent Grisham on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. • Recalled OF Jasson Domínguez (#24) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

New York Yankees Announce Sudden Lineup Change

On Saturday, Heliot Ramos started in right field.

He finished with one hit, one walk and one strikeout.

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/6 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Domínguez RF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C G. Cole SP”

Ramos has been removed from the lineup, as Domínguez will take his place in right field (and hit 6th in the order).

Domínguez last started in an MLB game on August 3.

Looking At Domínguez

Domínguez has spent part of four seasons at the MLB level.

He is batting .229 with 46 hits, six home runs, 14 RBIs, 21 runs and seven stolen bases in 54 MLB games this year.

Looking At Ramos

Ramos is in his first season with the Yankees after a trade (via the San Francisco Giants).

Right now, the former All-Star is batting .241 with 86 hits, 10 home runs, 38 RBIs, 38 runs and four stolen bases in 98 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 81-61 record in 142 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games.