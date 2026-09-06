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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Lineup Change After Roster News

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Jasson Dominguez #24 of the New York Yankees follows through on his ninth inning game winning home run against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on May 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Padres in San Diego.

They are coming off a 5-1 win on Saturday.

During the series, the Yankees announced roster news.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on Saturday: “Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Placed OF Trent Grisham on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain. • Recalled OF Jasson Domínguez (#24) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

New York Yankees Announce Sudden Lineup Change

GettyHeliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees catches a fly ball hit by Luis Campusano #12 of the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning of a game at Petco Park on September 04, 2026 in San Diego, California.

On Saturday, Heliot Ramos started in right field.

He finished with one hit, one walk and one strikeout.

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 9/6 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones CF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Domínguez RF G. Lombard Jr. SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C G. Cole SP”

Ramos has been removed from the lineup, as Domínguez will take his place in right field (and hit 6th in the order).

Domínguez last started in an MLB game on August 3.

Looking At Domínguez

GettyJasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees slides into third base during the eleventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on July 30, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Domínguez has spent part of four seasons at the MLB level.

He is batting .229 with 46 hits, six home runs, 14 RBIs, 21 runs and seven stolen bases in 54 MLB games this year.

Looking At Ramos

GettyHeliot Ramos #34 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Ramos is in his first season with the Yankees after a trade (via the San Francisco Giants).

Right now, the former All-Star is batting .241 with 86 hits, 10 home runs, 38 RBIs, 38 runs and four stolen bases in 98 games.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyThird base coach Luis Rojas congratulates Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees after his solo home run during the third inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 04, 2026 in San Diego, California.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 81-61 record in 142 games.

They are 6-4 over their last ten games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Lineup Change After Roster News

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