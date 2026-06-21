New York Yankees Announce Luis Gil News During Reds Series

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees will look to win their series with the Cincinnati Reds in the Bronx.

They won Friday’s game by a score of 5-0 (but are coming off a 10-2 loss on Saturday).

New York Yankees Announce Luis Gil News

During their series with the Reds, the Yankees announced an update on Luis Gil.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports wrote (on Saturday): “Aaron Boone said that Luis Gil (shoulder inflammation) started throwing last weekend.”

Gil had gone 1-2 with a 6.05 ERA in four games this season.

MLB.com wrote (on June 20): “Resumed throwing weekend of June 13-14. Placed on IL while pitching with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

According to the site, he could still return to action in August.

Despite being in Triple-A, Gil is still a notable player on the Yankees 40-man roster.

Looking At Gil

Gil has spent all five seasons of his MLB career with the Yankees.

After short stints in 2021 and 2022, he won the American League Rookie of The Year Award in 2024.

Over 51 career games, the 28-year-old has gone 21-11 with a 3.68 ERA.

At worst, Gil could be a good trade candidate for the Yankees.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the latest update on Gil:

@Chris_NYY28: “Hand up I forgot Luis Gil was still on the team.”

@wrldseriesyanks: “wait i thought he was out for the season what”

@NYSports29: “Trade bait, probably might showcase himself here a couple of more times cause our pitching will definitely be gassed by July but teams should take a good look at him & I think he could be a solid starter again elsewhere.”

@Sjonesenjoyer: “Can we trade this dude there’s no place for him on the team”

@pamsson: “I totally forgot about him.”