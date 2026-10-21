SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 31: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 31, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Fried pitched for the Braves from 2017-24. He made two All-Star teams with Atlanta.
During his Braves career, Fried posted 22.9 bWAR and a 3.07 ERA with 863 strikeouts over 884 1/3 innings.
After the 2024 season, Fried signed an eight-year, $218 million contract with the Yankees.
Fried had an outstanding first season with New York, recording a 2.86 ERA with 189 strikeouts over 195 1/3 innings. He represented the Yankees in the 2025 All-Star Game.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
New York Yankees Announce Max Fried News After Postseason Exit