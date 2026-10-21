New York Yankees Announce Max Fried News After Postseason Exit

The New York Yankees were eliminated from the postseason by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

The Rays then defeated the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series.

Tampa Bay will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series. Game 1 will begin on Friday night.

Before the World Series, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced news involving left-handed starting pitcher Max Fried.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Max Fried Update After Postseason Exit

The New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips wrote on X: Aaron Boone said that Max Fried (bone bruises) was reimaged and his ligament is in a good place. #Yankees

Aaron Boone said that Max Fried (bone bruises) was reimaged and the his ligament is in a good place. #Yankees https://t.co/ayPEKcWQoS — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) October 21, 2026

Fried made just 20 regular-season starts this year due to two seperate IL stints with a left elbow bone bruise.

Looking at Max Fried

Fried posted a 2.80 ERA with a 0.99 WHIP and 104 strikeouts over 112 2/3 innings during the 2026 regular season.

He made two postseason starts this year, recording a 3.86 ERA with a 0.94 WHIP and 13 strikeouts over 11 2/3 innings.

The San Diego Padres selected Fried with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft from Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles, California.

The Padres traded Fried, second baseman Jace Peterson, third baseman Dustin Peterson and center fielder Mallex Smith to the San Diego Padres for outfielder Justin Upton and right-hander Aaron Northcraft on Dec. 19, 2014.

Fried pitched for the Braves from 2017-24. He made two All-Star teams with Atlanta.

During his Braves career, Fried posted 22.9 bWAR and a 3.07 ERA with 863 strikeouts over 884 1/3 innings.

After the 2024 season, Fried signed an eight-year, $218 million contract with the Yankees.

Fried had an outstanding first season with New York, recording a 2.86 ERA with 189 strikeouts over 195 1/3 innings. He represented the Yankees in the 2025 All-Star Game.