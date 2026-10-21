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New York Yankees Announce Max Fried News After Postseason Exit

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New York Yankees v Seattle Mariners
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 31: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees looks on against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on March 31, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees were eliminated from the postseason by the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series.

The Rays then defeated the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series.

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: George Lombard Jr. #96 and Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees react after being defeated by the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series. Game 1 will begin on Friday night.

Before the World Series, Yankees manager Aaron Boone announced news involving left-handed starting pitcher Max Fried.

New York Yankees’ Aaron Boone Announces Max Fried Update After Postseason Exit

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips wrote on X: Aaron Boone said that Max Fried (bone bruises) was reimaged and his ligament is in a good place. #Yankees

Fried made just 20 regular-season starts this year due to two seperate IL stints with a left elbow bone bruise.

Looking at Max Fried

American League Division Series: New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays - Game Three
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Fried posted a 2.80 ERA with a 0.99 WHIP and 104 strikeouts over 112 2/3 innings during the 2026 regular season.

He made two postseason starts this year, recording a 3.86 ERA with a 0.94 WHIP and 13 strikeouts over 11 2/3 innings.

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees reacts after allowing a home run to Willson Contreras #40 of the Boston Red Sox during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres selected Fried with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft from Harvard-Westlake High School in Los Angeles, California.

The Padres traded Fried, second baseman Jace Peterson, third baseman Dustin Peterson and center fielder Mallex Smith to the San Diego Padres for outfielder Justin Upton and right-hander Aaron Northcraft on Dec. 19, 2014.

Fried pitched for the Braves from 2017-24. He made two All-Star teams with Atlanta.

American League Wild Card: Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 30: Max Fried #54 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Boston Red Sox in game two of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on September 30, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

During his Braves career, Fried posted 22.9 bWAR and a 3.07 ERA with 863 strikeouts over 884 1/3 innings.

After the 2024 season, Fried signed an eight-year, $218 million contract with the Yankees.

Fried had an outstanding first season with New York, recording a 2.86 ERA with 189 strikeouts over 195 1/3 innings. He represented the Yankees in the 2025 All-Star Game.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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