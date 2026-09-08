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New York Yankees Announce Multiple Roster Moves In Organization

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TORONTO, ONTARIO - OCTOBER 05: Brian Cashman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the New York Yankees, looks on before game two of the American League Division Series against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on October 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

On Tuesday evening, the New York Yankees will be back in action when they host the Colorado Rockies in the Bronx.

They had the day off on Monday.

Most recently, the Yankees lost to the San Diego Padres by a score of 4-3 (on Sunday).

New York Yankees Announce Multiple Roster Moves

GettyManager Aaron Boone speaks to media before the game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 31, 2026 in Anaheim, California.

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Yankees announced several roster moves at the Minor League level.

Somerset Patriots wrote: “The @Yankees have announced the following roster moves: 🔹Chase Hampton – Designated for assignment (9/7) 🔹Kevin Stevens – Placed on Somerset 7-Day Injured List 🔹Chris Veach – Transferred Hudson Valley to Somerset 🔹Brady Kirtner – Transferred Hudson Valley to Somerset”

Looking At Stevens

Stevens (who is 28) has been with the Yankees’ organization since 2022.

He has gone 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA in 22 games this year.

Looking At Veach

Veach (who is 24) is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees’ organization.

He has gone 3-2 with a 2.03 ERA in 23 games this year.

Looking At Kirtner

Kirtner (who is 24) is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees’ organization.

He has gone 4-3 with a 5.22 ERA in 38 games this year.

Yankees Right Now

GettyCody Bellinger #35 congratulates Ben Rice #22 of the New York Yankees after his solo homerun during the third inning of a game against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on September 04, 2026 in San Diego, California.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 81-62 record in 143 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 37-31 in 68 games at home).

Following three games with the Rockies, the Yankees will remain at home to host Juan Soto and the New York Mets on Friday in the Bronx.

Rockies Right Now

GettyJake McCarthy #31 of the Colorado Rockies is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field on September 6, 2026 in Denver, Colorado.

As for the Rockies, they come into their series with New York as the last-place team in the National League West with a 55-88 record in 143 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 25-47 in 72 games on the road).

Following the Yankees, the Rockies will visit Max Clark and the Detroit Tigers on Friday night in Detroit.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Multiple Roster Moves In Organization

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