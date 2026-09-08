New York Yankees Announce Multiple Roster Moves In Organization

On Tuesday evening, the New York Yankees will be back in action when they host the Colorado Rockies in the Bronx.

They had the day off on Monday.

Most recently, the Yankees lost to the San Diego Padres by a score of 4-3 (on Sunday).

New York Yankees Announce Multiple Roster Moves

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, the Yankees announced several roster moves at the Minor League level.

Somerset Patriots wrote: “The @Yankees have announced the following roster moves: 🔹Chase Hampton – Designated for assignment (9/7) 🔹Kevin Stevens – Placed on Somerset 7-Day Injured List 🔹Chris Veach – Transferred Hudson Valley to Somerset 🔹Brady Kirtner – Transferred Hudson Valley to Somerset”

Looking At Stevens

Stevens (who is 28) has been with the Yankees’ organization since 2022.

He has gone 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA in 22 games this year.

Looking At Veach

Veach (who is 24) is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees’ organization.

He has gone 3-2 with a 2.03 ERA in 23 games this year.

Looking At Kirtner

Kirtner (who is 24) is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees’ organization.

He has gone 4-3 with a 5.22 ERA in 38 games this year.

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 81-62 record in 143 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 37-31 in 68 games at home).

Following three games with the Rockies, the Yankees will remain at home to host Juan Soto and the New York Mets on Friday in the Bronx.

Rockies Right Now

As for the Rockies, they come into their series with New York as the last-place team in the National League West with a 55-88 record in 143 games.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten games (and are 25-47 in 72 games on the road).

Following the Yankees, the Rockies will visit Max Clark and the Detroit Tigers on Friday night in Detroit.