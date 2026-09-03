Yankees Announce Roster News On 28-Year-Old Pitcher In Organization

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the San Diego Padres in California.

They have the day off on Thursday following a series with the Los Angeles Angels where they won two out of three games.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Yankees Announce Roster News On 28-Year-Old Pitcher

During their series with the Angels, the Yankees announced roster news at the Triple-A level.

MLB.com wrote (on September 1): “Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders transferred RHP Carson Coleman to the Development List.”

Coleman has gone 1-0 with a 7.98 ERA in 37 games this year (in Triple-A).

Looking At Coleman

Coleman was picked in the 33rd round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays out of Kentucky.

He has pitched four seasons at the Minor League level for the Yankees.

That said, the 28-year-old has yet to make his MLB debut.

SWB RailRiders wrote (on September 1): “The Yankees have made the following roster moves affecting SWB: • RHP Carson Coleman placed on the Development List • RHP Yerry De Los Santos optioned by NY on 8/30 and has reported to SWB • RHP Justin Topa signed to a Minor League contract by NY on 8/31 and assigned to SWB”

Earlier this season, Coleman was part of a no-hitter with Brendan Beck.

SWB RailRiders wrote (on June 6): “About Last Night 😤 Brendan Beck and Carson Coleman combined for the RailRiders’ first no-hitter since August 19, 2021.”

It will be interesting to see if Coleman pitches again before the end of the 2026 season.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are currently the second-place team in the American League East with an 80-60 record in 140 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 43-29 in 72 games on the road).

Following three games with the Padres, the Yankees will return home to host the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night in the Bronx.