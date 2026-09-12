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New York Yankees Announce Roster Change On 2 Players In Organization

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TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: Carson Coleman #71 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees hosted the New York Mets for the first game of their series in the Bronx.

The Yankees won by a score of 6-4.

New York Yankees Announce Roster Change On 2 Players

GettyDylan Coleman #62 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Also on Friday, the Yankees announced roster news at the Triple-A level.

SWB RailRiders wrote (via X): “The Yankees have made the following roster moves affecting SWB: • Reinstate RHP Carson Coleman and C Edinson Durán off the Development List”

Looking At Coleman

GettyCarson Coleman #71 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida.

Coleman was picked in the 33rd round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has gone 1-0 with a 7.98 ERA in 37 games this year.

The 28-year-old has yet to make his MLB debut.

Looking At Durán

Durán (who is 24) has been with the Yankees’ organization since 2021.

He has appeared in six Triple-A games this year.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees heads for the dugout in the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees and the New York Mets are wearing hats and using gear to honor the memory of the first responders on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The New York Yankees defeated the New York Mets 6-4.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 85-62 record in 147 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 41-31 in 72 games at home).

Currently, the Yankees are 3.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

SNY Yankees wrote: “David Bednar gets Juan Soto to ground into a double play and the Yankees take the first game of the Subway Series!”

GettyBrielle Saracini and her husband Sean McGuire stand next to members of the 2001 New York Yankees team during commemorations for the 25th anniversary of 9/11 before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City.

Following two more games with the Mets, the Yankees will visit the Minnesota Twins on Monday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Roster Change On 2 Players In Organization

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