New York Yankees Announce Roster Change On 2 Players In Organization

On Friday night, the New York Yankees hosted the New York Mets for the first game of their series in the Bronx.

The Yankees won by a score of 6-4.

New York Yankees Announce Roster Change On 2 Players

Also on Friday, the Yankees announced roster news at the Triple-A level.

SWB RailRiders wrote (via X): “The Yankees have made the following roster moves affecting SWB: • Reinstate RHP Carson Coleman and C Edinson Durán off the Development List”

Looking At Coleman

Coleman was picked in the 33rd round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has gone 1-0 with a 7.98 ERA in 37 games this year.

The 28-year-old has yet to make his MLB debut.

Looking At Durán

Durán (who is 24) has been with the Yankees’ organization since 2021.

He has appeared in six Triple-A games this year.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 85-62 record in 147 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 41-31 in 72 games at home).

Currently, the Yankees are 3.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

SNY Yankees wrote: “David Bednar gets Juan Soto to ground into a double play and the Yankees take the first game of the Subway Series!”

Following two more games with the Mets, the Yankees will visit the Minnesota Twins on Monday.