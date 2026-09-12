TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: Carson Coleman #71 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 85-62 record in 147 games.
They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 41-31 in 72 games at home).
Currently, the Yankees are 3.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.
SNY Yankees wrote: “David Bednar gets Juan Soto to ground into a double play and the Yankees take the first game of the Subway Series!”
Following two more games with the Mets, the Yankees will visit the Minnesota Twins on Monday.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Friday night, the New York Yankees hosted the New York Mets for the first game of their series in the Bronx.The Yankees won by a score of 6-4.New York Yankees Announce Roster Change On 2 PlayersAlso on Friday, the Yankees announced roster news at the Triple-A level.SWB RailRiders wrote (via X): “The Yankees have […]
New York Yankees Announce Roster Change On 2 Players In Organization