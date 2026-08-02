New York Yankees Announce Roster Decision After 3-Player Trade

On Saturday, the New York Yankees announced a three-player trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired minor league catcher Omar Alfonzo and minor league outfielder Luis Cruz from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for right-handed pitcher Camilo Doval and cash considerations.”

Doval had been in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

That said, the 2023 MLB All-Star struggled, going 3-1 with a 4.54 ERA in 44 games.

New York Yankees Announce Roster Decision

Following the trade, the Yankees announced that Omar Alfonzo had been assigned to Double-A.

The Somerset Patriots wrote (via X): “The Yankees have announced the following roster move: 🔹Omar Alfonzo – Acquired from Pittsburgh Pirates, Assigned to Somerset (8/1)”

Alfonzo is now ranked as the 27th best prospect in their system.

Social Media On Alfonzo

Here’s what people have been saying about Alfonzo:

@NYY_Prospects: “C/1B Omar Alfonzo: 6’1”, 242 Turns 23 on Monday. Born in Minnesota, but signed as an international free agent in 2019. Has steadily ascended the minor league ladder. Slashing .239/.338/.420 with 9 HR, 35 RBI, and 19 XBH in 60 games with Double-A Altoona.”

MLB Pipeline: “Omar Alfonzo joins the #Yankees’ Top 30 Prospects list after being acquired by New York in the deal that sent Camilo Doval to Pittsburgh.”

@TJStats: “Omar Alfonzo is an interesting piece in return. Very clear hit tool risk, but the power (108.1 mph EV90) and patience (24.0 Chase%) are encouraging. He is unlikely stick at catcher long-term”

Dominic Campbell: “Pirates GM Ben Cherington said that C Omar Alfonzo is a talented player and that he’s gone through a difficult summer, losing family members in earthquakes in Venezuela Noted that Alfonzo will be a minor league free agent at end of season, so they had to make a decision there”

Yankees After Cubs Series

The Yankees finished their series with the Cubs on Sunday.

They won by a score of 2-1 (and took two out of three in the series).

Right now, the Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 63-49 record in 112 games.