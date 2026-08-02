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New York Yankees Announce Roster Decision After 3-Player Trade

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Manager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of the 2024 ALDS at Yankee Stadium on October 01, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees announced a three-player trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired minor league catcher Omar Alfonzo and minor league outfielder Luis Cruz from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for right-handed pitcher Camilo Doval and cash considerations.”

Doval had been in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

That said, the 2023 MLB All-Star struggled, going 3-1 with a 4.54 ERA in 44 games.

New York Yankees Announce Roster Decision

GettyManager Aaron Boone of the New York Yankees speaks to the media prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field on August 30, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Following the trade, the Yankees announced that Omar Alfonzo had been assigned to Double-A.

The Somerset Patriots wrote (via X): “The Yankees have announced the following roster move: 🔹Omar Alfonzo – Acquired from Pittsburgh Pirates, Assigned to Somerset (8/1)”

Alfonzo is now ranked as the 27th best prospect in their system.

Social Media On Alfonzo

Here’s what people have been saying about Alfonzo:

@NYY_Prospects: “C/1B Omar Alfonzo: 6’1”, 242 Turns 23 on Monday. Born in Minnesota, but signed as an international free agent in 2019. Has steadily ascended the minor league ladder. Slashing .239/.338/.420 with 9 HR, 35 RBI, and 19 XBH in 60 games with Double-A Altoona.”

MLB Pipeline: “Omar Alfonzo joins the #Yankees’ Top 30 Prospects list after being acquired by New York in the deal that sent Camilo Doval to Pittsburgh.”

@TJStats: “Omar Alfonzo is an interesting piece in return. Very clear hit tool risk, but the power (108.1 mph EV90) and patience (24.0 Chase%) are encouraging. He is unlikely stick at catcher long-term”

Dominic Campbell: “Pirates GM Ben Cherington said that C Omar Alfonzo is a talented player and that he’s gone through a difficult summer, losing family members in earthquakes in Venezuela Noted that Alfonzo will be a minor league free agent at end of season, so they had to make a decision there”

Yankees After Cubs Series

GettyJosé Caballero #72 of the New York Yankees runs the bases for his two-run home run in the third inning of the game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 02, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

The Yankees finished their series with the Cubs on Sunday.

They won by a score of 2-1 (and took two out of three in the series).

Right now, the Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 63-49 record in 112 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Roster Decision After 3-Player Trade

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