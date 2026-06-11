New York Yankees Announce Roster Move Before Blue Jays Series

On Friday, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Toronto Blue Jays in Canada.

They are coming off a three-game sweep of the Cleveland Guardians in Ohio.

The Yankees have the day off on Thursday.

New York Yankees Announce Roster Move

Also on their off day, the team announced that they had made a roster move.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Today, the Yankees returned RHP Angel Chivilli from his rehab assignment, reinstated him from the 15-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Chivilli has been out since April 19.

He appeared in two games for the Yankees this season, going 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA.

Greg Joyce of The New York Post had written on June 6: “For the second time this week, Angel Chivilli is on the mound at Yankee Stadium, throwing live to Giancarlo Stanton.”

Chivilli spent the first two years of his MLB career with the Colorado Rockies.

Over 75 career games, the 23-year-old has gone 3-8 with a 6.12 ERA.

He had been traded to the Yankees over the offseason.

The Yankees had written (on January 28): “The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired right-handed pitcher Angel Chivilli from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for minor league infielder T.J. Rumfield.”

Yankees And Blue Jays Right Now

The Yankees will come into their series with the Blue Jays as the second-place team in the American League East with a 41-26 record in 67 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 22-14 in 36 games on the road).

Following three games with the Blue Jays, the Yankees will return home to host the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

The Blue Jays are currently the third-place team in the American League East with a 33-36 record in 69 games.

They have gone 4-6 over their last ten games (and are 20-16 in 36 games at home).