New York Yankees Announce Roster Move Before Tigers Series

On Sunday, the New York Yankees finished their series with the Cincinnati Reds (at home).

The Yankees lost by a score of 4-1 (and dropped two out of three in the series).

Elmer Rodríguez got the start, allowing three earned runs and four hits (in 4.0 innings).

Yankees Announce Roster Move Before Tigers Series

Following the game, the Yankees announced that they had sent Rodríguez back to Triple-A.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Following today’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Elmer Rodríguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Rodríguez is in the middle of his first season in the MLB.

He has gone 0-2 with a 4.76 ERA in four games.

Social Media Reacts To Rodríguez’s Performance

Here’s what people were saying about Rodríguez:

Ryan Garcia: “Some really nice cutters there from Elmer Rodriguez that ultimately set up the sweeper.”

@TalkinYanks: “Elmer Rodriguez hasn’t completed five innings in any of his four big league starts”

Max Mannis: “So what are our thoughts on Elmer Rodriguez four starts into his career? Still feels like trade bait to me”

Lori Rubinson: “Elmer looked good. You can see the ongoing development. Had 2 outs — close to getting through the 4th unscathed but grooved a fastball. You can see the potential. Fun to watch a young pitcher with good stuff. Question for Yankees fans – who would you be willing to give him up for?”

@SMBarr_: “You can tell what fans don’t watch our farm system. This kid will be good. He’s 22 with things to work on. If you’re saying trade him please go be a fan of another team. We don’t need uneducated fans. He’ll be a solid 3rd option in 2-3 years.”

@FiresideYankees: “One mistake to Tyler Stephenson cost Elmer Rodriguez in the end. His season ERA increases to 4.76.”

Looking At The Yankees

The Yankees are still at the top of the American League East with a 46-30 record in 76 games.

On Monday night, they will be in Michigan to open up a series with the Detroit Tigers.