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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Roster News Before Orioles Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 13: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 13, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Friday, the New York Yankees will open their final series of the 2026 regular season when they host the Baltimore Orioles.

They most recently beat the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 6-4 on Thursday night.

After the game, the Yankees demoted two players.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Luis Gil and RHP Bradley Hanner to the FCL Yankees.”

New York Yankees Announce Sudden Roster News

GettyBrendan Beck #89 of the New York Yankees walks off the mound after pitching during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on May 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

On Friday, the Yankees announced that the have now called up two players.

@YankeesPR wrote: “Prior to Game 1 of today’s doubleheader, the Yankees recalled RHP Brendan Beck (#89) and RHP Yerry de los Santos (#73) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Looking At Beck

GettyBrendan Beck #89 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

Beck made his MLB debut earlier this year.

He is currently 0-1 with an 8.22 ERA in three games (one start).

The 27-year-old was picked in the 2nd round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Looking At Santos

GettyYerry de Los Santos #73 of the New York Yankees pitches during the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 12, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Santos has had a very solid year for the Yankees.

He is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA in 15 games.

The 28-year-old has also spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates over four seasons at the MLB level.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Roster News Before Orioles Series

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