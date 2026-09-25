New York Yankees Announce Sudden Roster News Before Orioles Series

On Friday, the New York Yankees will open their final series of the 2026 regular season when they host the Baltimore Orioles.

They most recently beat the Tampa Bay Rays by a score of 6-4 on Thursday night.

After the game, the Yankees demoted two players.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Following tonight’s game, the Yankees optioned RHP Luis Gil and RHP Bradley Hanner to the FCL Yankees.”

New York Yankees Announce Sudden Roster News

On Friday, the Yankees announced that the have now called up two players.

@YankeesPR wrote: “Prior to Game 1 of today’s doubleheader, the Yankees recalled RHP Brendan Beck (#89) and RHP Yerry de los Santos (#73) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Looking At Beck

Beck made his MLB debut earlier this year.

He is currently 0-1 with an 8.22 ERA in three games (one start).

The 27-year-old was picked in the 2nd round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Looking At Santos

Santos has had a very solid year for the Yankees.

He is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA in 15 games.

The 28-year-old has also spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates over four seasons at the MLB level.