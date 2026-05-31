New York Yankees Announce Roster News Before Athletics Game

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees will be back in Sacramento for the second game of their series with the Athletics.

The Yankees won Friday’s game by a score of 8-2.

Amed Rosario did not play in the game.

Yankees Announce Roster News

Ahead of Saturday’s game, the Yankees announced an update on Rosario.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees placed INF/OF Amed Rosario on the paternity list.”

Rosario is in the middle of his second season with the Yankees.

He is currently batting .273 with 24 hits, six home runs, 20 RBI’s and 13 runs in 31 games.

Greg Joyce of The New York Post wrote: “As of now, plan is for Yankees to play a man short the rest of this series with Amed Rosario going on the paternity list. Unless something changes tonight, doesn’t make a ton of sense to fly somebody across the country just for one game.”

Rosario’s MLB Career

Rosario spent the first four seasons of his career with the New York Mets.

He has also had stints with the Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Dodgers, Tampa Bay Rays, Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds over 10 seasons in the MLB.

The 30-year-old is batting .273 with 1,032 hits, 75 home runs, 409 RBI’s, 482 runs and 110 stolen bases in 1,035 career games.

Rosario recently had a game (on May 26) where he hit two home runs against the Kansas City Royals.

Sarah Langs of MLB.com wrote: “AMED ROSARIO Fourth career multi-homer game, joining: 4/7/26 8/31/21 5/20/18 The 2021 game was also at Kauffman”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are off to a strong start to the 2026 season with a 35-22 record in 57 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 18-13 in 31 games on the road).