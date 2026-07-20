New York Yankees Announce Roster News Before Pirates Series

On Sunday, the New York Yankees played two games (at home) against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After losing 8-2 in the afternoon, they were able to avoid a sweep and win 2-1 in the finale.

Due to the doubleheader, the Yankees were able to carry a 27th man on the roster.

They called up Elmer Rodríguez.

Greg Joyce of The New York Post wrote (before the game): “Yankees will call up Elmer Rodriguez as the 27th man for Game 2 against the Dodgers. This way they don’t have to burn an option when they send him back down and can push Weathers back to fill the hole that had been on Tuesday vs. Pirates.”

That said, Rodríguez did not appear in the game.

New York Yankees Announce Roster News

It’s now been announced that Rodríguez has been sent back down to Triple-A before Monday’s series with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Following today’s doubleheader, the Yankees returned “27th Man” RHP Elmer Rodríguez to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Rodríguez made his MLB debut earlier this season.

The 22-year-old has gone 0-2 with a 4.76 ERA in four starts.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 55-44 record in 99 games.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and are 24-22 in 46 games at home).

Following three games with the Pirates, the Yankees will head on the road to visit Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Looking At The Pirates Right Now

On the other side of Monday’s series, the Pirates are the fourth-place team in the National League Central with a 52-48 record in 100 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 25-24 in 49 games on the road).

Most recently, the Pirates beat the Cleveland Guardians by a score of 7-1 on Sunday in Ohio.