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New York Yankees Announce Significant Roster News Before Red Sox Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees in action during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on May 09, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Saturday evening, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

They lost by a score of 5-3 (on Friday).

Austin Wells had one strikeout in three at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Significant Roster News

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees checks on Austin Wells #28 after Wells was hit by the ball in his hand in the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 01, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Before Saturday’s game, the Yankees announced a roster update on Wells.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Placed C Austin Wells on the 10-day injured list with cervical headaches. • Recalled C J.C. Escarra (#25) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Wells has struggled in 2026.

He is batting .166 with 24 hits, four home runs, seven RBI’s and 15 runs in 47 games this year.

Looking At Wells

GettyMax Fried #54 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Austin Wells #28 after the final out of the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 18, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Wells was picked in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He has spent all four years of his MLB career with the Yankees.

Over 307 career games, Wells is batting .215 with 209 hits, 42 home runs, 146 RBI’s, 116 runs and six stolen bases.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Significant Roster News Before Red Sox Game

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