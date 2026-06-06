New York Yankees Announce Significant Roster News Before Red Sox Game

On Saturday evening, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

They lost by a score of 5-3 (on Friday).

Austin Wells had one strikeout in three at-bats.

New York Yankees Announce Significant Roster News

Before Saturday’s game, the Yankees announced a roster update on Wells.

The Yankees wrote (via X): “Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: • Placed C Austin Wells on the 10-day injured list with cervical headaches. • Recalled C J.C. Escarra (#25) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Wells has struggled in 2026.

He is batting .166 with 24 hits, four home runs, seven RBI’s and 15 runs in 47 games this year.

Looking At Wells

Wells was picked in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He has spent all four years of his MLB career with the Yankees.

Over 307 career games, Wells is batting .215 with 209 hits, 42 home runs, 146 RBI’s, 116 runs and six stolen bases.