New York Yankees Announce Roster News During Red Sox Series

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will look to win their series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

They have taken two out of the first three games.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 9-2 on Saturday night.

New York Yankees Announce Roster News

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Yankees announced a roster update.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on Saturday: “Following today’s doubleheader, the Yankees returned “27th Man” RHP Brendan Beck to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Looking At Beck