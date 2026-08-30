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New York Yankees Announce Roster News During Red Sox Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 07: Brendan Beck #89 of the New York Yankees walks off the mound after pitching during the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on May 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will look to win their series with the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx.

They have taken two out of the first three games.

Most recently, the Yankees won by a score of 9-2 on Saturday night.

New York Yankees Announce Roster News

GettyBrendan Beck #89 of the New York Yankees throws a pitch during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Yankees announced a roster update.

The Yankees wrote (via X) on Saturday: “Following today’s doubleheader, the Yankees returned “27th Man” RHP Brendan Beck to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.”

Looking At Beck

GettyBrendan Beck #89 of the New York Yankees poses for a photo during Spring Training Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field on February 17, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Roster News During Red Sox Series

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