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New York Yankees Announce Roster News On 23-Year-Old

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BRONX, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 21: New York Yankee general manager Brian Cashman speaks to the media during a press conference at Yankee Stadium on December 21, 2022 in Bronx, New York. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

On Thursday, the New York Yankees have the day off following a series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

They lost the series finale by a score of 5-4 (on Wednesday), but still took two out of three games.

New York Yankees Announce Roster News

GettyNew York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman speaks during a news conference on August 7, 2016 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Also on Thursday, the Yankees announced notable roster news at the Minor League level.

The Somerset Patriots wrote (via X): “The @Yankees have announced that Connor McGinnis has been transferred to the Triple-A @swbrailriders.”

McGinnis had been batting .255 with 10 home runs and 42 RBIs in 83 Double-A games.

The 23-year-old was picked in the 10th round of the 2025 MLB Draft (by the Yankees).

Somerset Patriots wrote (on September 12): “Connor McGinnis is CLUTCH AGAIN! 🤯 He’s got FOUR hits and FOUR RBIs, tying up the game in the eighth inning!”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates his two-run double against the Minnesota Twins in the ninth inning at Target Field on September 16, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 88-64 record in 152 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 46-32 in 78 games on the road).

Currently, the Yankees are 5.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

@TalkinYanks wrote: “Yankees are now five games behind the Rays for first place in the AL East, their largest deficit since August 19th”

GettyAaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees walks on the field for batting practice before the game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 08, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees will open up a new series with the Diamondbacks that starts on Friday night in Arizona.

After three games with the Diamondbacks, they will return home to host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday afternoon in the Bronx.

Looking At The Diamondbacks Right Now

GettyNolan Arenado #28 of the Arizona Diamondbacks crosses home plate on a solo home run against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning at Chase Field on September 16, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Diamondbacks are currently the third-place team in the National League West with an 80-73 record in 153 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 43-35 in 78 games at home).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Roster News On 23-Year-Old

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