New York Yankees Announce Roster News On 23-Year-Old

On Thursday, the New York Yankees have the day off following a series with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

They lost the series finale by a score of 5-4 (on Wednesday), but still took two out of three games.

New York Yankees Announce Roster News

Also on Thursday, the Yankees announced notable roster news at the Minor League level.

The Somerset Patriots wrote (via X): “The @Yankees have announced that Connor McGinnis has been transferred to the Triple-A @swbrailriders.”

McGinnis had been batting .255 with 10 home runs and 42 RBIs in 83 Double-A games.

The 23-year-old was picked in the 10th round of the 2025 MLB Draft (by the Yankees).

Somerset Patriots wrote (on September 12): “Connor McGinnis is CLUTCH AGAIN! 🤯 He’s got FOUR hits and FOUR RBIs, tying up the game in the eighth inning!”

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with an 88-64 record in 152 games.

They have gone 7-3 over their last ten games (and are 46-32 in 78 games on the road).

Currently, the Yankees are 5.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the division.

@TalkinYanks wrote: “Yankees are now five games behind the Rays for first place in the AL East, their largest deficit since August 19th”

The Yankees will open up a new series with the Diamondbacks that starts on Friday night in Arizona.

After three games with the Diamondbacks, they will return home to host the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday afternoon in the Bronx.

Looking At The Diamondbacks Right Now

The Diamondbacks are currently the third-place team in the National League West with an 80-73 record in 153 games.

They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games (and are 43-35 in 78 games at home).