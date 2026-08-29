New York Yankees Announce Surprising Anthony Volpe Change

On Saturday, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are playing two games in the Bronx.

The Red Sox won the first game of the day by a score of 6-0 to tie up the series at 1-1.

Yankees Announce Surprising Anthony Volpe Change

Also on Saturday, the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate (SWB RailRiders) are playing the Worcester Red Sox.

For the game, they announced their starting lineup.

Anthony Volpe is surprisingly starting at third base (and batting 2nd in the order).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying:

Chris Kirschner: “Volpe at 3B. Hmm”

@davidbryant111: “Don’t see it with his arm strength but not mad they are trying something. Should be taking everyday 2B reps”

@MLBGuy28: “Rosario on way out?”

@TheRealDeCar10: “Oh brother”

@Tom_Smith717: “If Anthony Volpe can completely play 3B then he should replace Rosario”

@NYY_Prospects: “Kelenic getting right to it. In the latest edition of increasing Volpe’s versatility, he will be playing 3B for the first time since June 3, 2021 with Single-A Tampa. Just his fourth ever game there.”

@yankeestruther: “that says volpe where boss”

@YoItsJustCC: “WHOS AT 3B??????”

Looking At Volpe

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent all four seasons of his career with the Yankees.

Before getting sent down to Triple-A, he was batting .240 with 41 hits, one home run, 19 RBIs, 20 runs and seven stolen bases in 56 games.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 76-59 record in 135 games.

They are 4.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.