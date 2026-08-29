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New York Yankees Announce Surprising Anthony Volpe Change

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox are playing two games in the Bronx.

The Red Sox won the first game of the day by a score of 6-0 to tie up the series at 1-1.

Yankees Announce Surprising Anthony Volpe Change

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Also on Saturday, the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate (SWB RailRiders) are playing the Worcester Red Sox.

For the game, they announced their starting lineup.

Anthony Volpe is surprisingly starting at third base (and batting 2nd in the order).

Social Media Reacts

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Yankee Stadium on April 04, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying:

Chris Kirschner: “Volpe at 3B. Hmm”

@davidbryant111: “Don’t see it with his arm strength but not mad they are trying something. Should be taking everyday 2B reps”

@MLBGuy28: “Rosario on way out?”

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after he hit a three run home run in the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Yankee Stadium on April 02, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

@TheRealDeCar10: “Oh brother”

@Tom_Smith717: “If Anthony Volpe can completely play 3B then he should replace Rosario”

@NYY_Prospects: “Kelenic getting right to it. In the latest edition of increasing Volpe’s versatility, he will be playing 3B for the first time since June 3, 2021 with Single-A Tampa. Just his fourth ever game there.”

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

@yankeestruther: “that says volpe where boss”

@YoItsJustCC: “WHOS AT 3B??????”

Looking At Volpe

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on July 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Volpe was picked in the 1st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

He has spent all four seasons of his career with the Yankees.

Before getting sent down to Triple-A, he was batting .240 with 41 hits, one home run, 19 RBIs, 20 runs and seven stolen bases in 56 games.

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees are the second-place team in the American League East with a 76-59 record in 135 games.

They are 4.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Surprising Anthony Volpe Change

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