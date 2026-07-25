New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change During Phillies Series

On Saturday night, the New York Yankees will play the second game of their series with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Yankees are coming off a 1-0 win on Friday night.

Anthony Volpe finished with one strikeout and no hits.

Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Change

For Saturday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/25 A. Rosario 3B B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF T. Grisham CF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero SS A. Wells C R. Weathers SP”

Volpe has been removed from the lineup on Saturday.

The 25-year-old shortstop is batting .242 with 36 hits, one home run, 15 RBIs, 18 runs and seven stolen bases in 49 games this year.

He is in his fourth season in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

Despite being a former top prospect, Volpe’s future with the Yankees has remained a constant debate.

He won a Gold Glove as a rookie (and helped the franchise reach the World Series in 2024).

Brandon Tierney wrote (on Saturday): “Once Lombard is summoned to the Bronx, he’s the SS. Cabby can bounce around to 5 positions in a pinch. Volpe is limited to 1 position. More and more, feeling like the Yanks will trade Volpe.”

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into Saturday as the second-place team in the American League East with a 58-45 record in 103 games.

They have won seven out of their last ten games (and are 32-22 in 54 games on the road).

Right now, the Yankees are just 2.0 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays (who are in first).

Phillies Right Now

Meanwhile, the Phillies are the second-place team in the National League East with a 56-48 record in 104 games.

They are 4-6 over their last ten games (and have gone 27-26 in 53 games at home).