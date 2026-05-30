New York Yankees Announced Jasson Domínguez News Before Athletics Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Athletics in Sacramento.

The Yankees are coming off a sweep of the Kansas City Royals.

Yankees Announced Jasson Domínguez Update

Ahead of their series with the Athletics, the Yankees announced the latest news on Jasson Domínguez.

He has been out since May 7.

MLB.com wrote: ” Began hitting off a Trajekt pitching machine May 28 and could face live pitching the week of June 1.”

According to the site, Domínguez could return in June.

Before getting hurt, Domínguez had been batting .200 with six hits, one home run, four RBI’s and three runs in nine games.

He started out the 2026 season in Triple-A.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports had written on May 22: “Aaron Boone said the hope is that Jasson Domínguez, already doing tee and toss hitting, will start to ramp up baseball activities during the #Yankees’ upcoming road trip and potentially be ready for rehab games by the end of the trip/by the time the team gets home.”

The 23-year-old is already in his fourth season playing at the MLB level.

He is batting .245 with 122 hits, 17 home runs, 62 RBI’s, 75 runs and 29 stolen bases in 158 career games.

Yankees Ahead Of Athletic Series

The Yankees have had a very strong start season.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 34-22 record in 56 games.

On the road, the Yankees have won 17 out of the 30 games they have played away from the Bronx.

After two more games with the Athletics, they will head home to host the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.