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New York Yankees Announced Jasson Domínguez News Before Athletics Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Jasson Dominguez #24 of the New York Yankees follows through on his ninth inning game winning home run against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on May 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees opened up a series with the Athletics in Sacramento.

The Yankees are coming off a sweep of the Kansas City Royals.

Yankees Announced Jasson Domínguez Update

GettyJasson Dominguez #24 of the New York Yankees gestures at first base after his eighth inning RBI single against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on May 04, 2026 in New York City.

Ahead of their series with the Athletics, the Yankees announced the latest news on Jasson Domínguez.

He has been out since May 7.

MLB.com wrote: ” Began hitting off a Trajekt pitching machine May 28 and could face live pitching the week of June 1.”

According to the site, Domínguez could return in June.

GettyJasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees falls after catching a ball during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Yankee Stadium on May 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Before getting hurt, Domínguez had been batting .200 with six hits, one home run, four RBI’s and three runs in nine games.

He started out the 2026 season in Triple-A.

Gary Phillips of NY Daily News Sports had written on May 22: “Aaron Boone said the hope is that Jasson Domínguez, already doing tee and toss hitting, will start to ramp up baseball activities during the #Yankees’ upcoming road trip and potentially be ready for rehab games by the end of the trip/by the time the team gets home.”

GettyJasson Domínguez #24 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout with teammates after hitting a solo home run in the second inning during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on July 23, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The 23-year-old is already in his fourth season playing at the MLB level.

He is batting .245 with 122 hits, 17 home runs, 62 RBI’s, 75 runs and 29 stolen bases in 158 career games.

Yankees Ahead Of Athletic Series

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees watches from the dugout prior to the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on May 25, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Yankees have had a very strong start season.

They are the second-place team in the American League East with a 34-22 record in 56 games.

On the road, the Yankees have won 17 out of the 30 games they have played away from the Bronx.

After two more games with the Athletics, they will head home to host the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announced Jasson Domínguez News Before Athletics Series

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