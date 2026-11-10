The New York Yankees had a strong 2026 regular season where they won 93 games.

That said, they were without their best player (Aaron Judge) for most of the year.

The three-time MVP only appeared in 66 games.

MLB.com wrote (on November 6): “Had a “moderate grade” strain of his right soleus muscle and was not active for the postseason. Will also have a followup visit with Dr. Gregory Pearl to evaluate on the healing of his first right rib, which he fractured early in the season. Is expected to be ready for Spring Training.”

New York Yankees Quietly Announced Aaron Judge Update

On Tuesday, Brian Cashman announced the latest update on Judge (h/t SNY Yankees).

Cashman: “Aaron Judge had his follow-up with Dr. Pearl, which I think at the last Zoom call I had that we had said was yet to have happened and has happened, and he’s currently in a good place. So no new added features to his circumstance outside of take the winter to continue to rest up, and he’ll be ready to go. But there’s no new procedures or anything there with Aaron Judge.”

Looking At Judge Right Now

Judge was picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He has spent all 11 seasons of his legendary career with the Yankees.

The 34-year-old had been coming off a 2025 season where he batted .331 with 53 home runs and 114 RBIs.

It will be interesting to see how Judge looks going into 2027.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

The Yankees finished the 2026 season as the second-place team in the American League East.

They were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.