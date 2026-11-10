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New York Yankees Quietly Announced Aaron Judge Update

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 01: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out in the ninth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Yankee Stadium on September 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees had a strong 2026 regular season where they won 93 games.

That said, they were without their best player (Aaron Judge) for most of the year.

The three-time MVP only appeared in 66 games.

MLB.com wrote (on November 6): “Had a “moderate grade” strain of his right soleus muscle and was not active for the postseason. Will also have a followup visit with Dr. Gregory Pearl to evaluate on the healing of his first right rib, which he fractured early in the season. Is expected to be ready for Spring Training.”

New York Yankees Quietly Announced Aaron Judge Update

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees walks on the field before the start of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

On Tuesday, Brian Cashman announced the latest update on Judge (h/t SNY Yankees).

Cashman: “Aaron Judge had his follow-up with Dr. Pearl, which I think at the last Zoom call I had that we had said was yet to have happened and has happened, and he’s currently in a good place. So no new added features to his circumstance outside of take the winter to continue to rest up, and he’ll be ready to go. But there’s no new procedures or anything there with Aaron Judge.”

Looking At Judge Right Now

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees stands in the on deck circle during a game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 29, 2026 in Arlington, Texas.

Judge was picked in the 1st round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He has spent all 11 seasons of his legendary career with the Yankees.

The 34-year-old had been coming off a 2025 season where he batted .331 with 53 home runs and 114 RBIs.

GettyAaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees looks on from the dugout during sixth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

It will be interesting to see how Judge looks going into 2027.

Looking At The Yankees Right Now

GettyManager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice before game one of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida.

The Yankees finished the 2026 season as the second-place team in the American League East.

They were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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