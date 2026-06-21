New York Yankees Announce Another Anthony Volpe Change During Reds Series

On Sunday afternoon, the New York Yankees will be back in the Bronx to play the final game of their series with the Cincinnati Reds.

They are coming off a 10-2 loss on Saturday.

Anthony Volpe finished with one hit, one walk and one stolen base in three at-bats.

Yankees Announce Another Anthony Volpe Change

For Sunday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/21 B. Rice 1B J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger DH S. Jones CF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero LF R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C A. Volpe SS E. Rodríguez SP”

Volpe has been moved down to the 9th spot in the lineup on Sunday.

He had hit 7th (on Friday) and 8th (on Saturday).

The 25-year-old enters the day batting .267 with 23 hits, one home run, 13 RBIs, 16 runs and six stolen bases in 27 games.

Social Media On Volpe

Here’s what people were saying about Volpe recently:

Eric Hubbs: “Since Volpe came up to the majors we’ve known him to have a few weeks looking like the player we begged for followed by months of not knowing how to swing a bat. Right now we’re in a hot streak: 10 for his last 20 .500/.583/.700 By far the biggest surprise for him this season is the .371 OBP. In the past that number failed to reach the 300s. At least he’s changed part of his approach. 20:14 strikeout to walk ratio! This run is probably another blip on the radar so just enjoy it while it lasts, but at least he’s walking consistently.”

Ryan Garcia: “Anthony Volpe WAR by season: 2025: 1.0 (153 Games) 2026: 0.9 (26 Games) Still not super convinced by the offense since there’s not a ton of damage contact there, but the defense grades out better than last year. The vs LHP offense is legit.”

@InvestSportsInc: “Not a Volpe fan, but he’s been very good lately. We’ve seen this movie before, though. A hot week or two, then a long slump. He still has to prove he can be consistent.”

@YankeesFiles: “Anthony Volpe won’t keep a near-.340 BABIP forever (or even for very long, presumably), but his .319 xwOBA is encouraging.”

Following Sunday’s game, the Yankees will head to Detroit for a series with the Tigers on Monday.