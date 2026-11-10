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Former New York Yankees 32-Year-Old Abruptly Released By New Team

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 19: Anthony Misiewicz #58 of the New York Yankees reacts after an out against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees had another strong regular season in 2026, as they had a 93-68 record.

However, New York once again had a very frustrating postseason. This is because they were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS. The Yankees are facing a big offseason because of it.

Now, with the offseason just beginning, a former Yankees pitcher has hit the free agent market.

Former New York Yankees Pitcher Released By New Team

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 19: Anthony Misiewicz #58 of the New York Yankees in action against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Former Yankees pitcher Anthony Misiewicz has been released by the Cincinnati Reds.

LHP Anthony Misiewicz has elected free agency,” MLB.com reported.

Misiewicz becoming a free agent comes after he spent this season in the Reds’ minor league system. In 48 games with Triple-A Louisville, the former New York pitcher posted a 3-3 record, a 3.23 ERA, and 40 strikeouts.

Misiewicz did not make an MLB appearance for the Reds during the 2026 season.

Looking Back at Misiewicz’s Time With the Yankees

Baltimore Orioles v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 19: Anthony Misiewicz #58 of the New York Yankees reacts after an out against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium on June 19, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

The Yankees claimed Misiewicz off waivers from the Detroit Tigers during the 2023 season. From there, the 32-year-old spent two seasons with New York.

In four games with New York from 2023 to 2024, Misiewicz posted a 1-0 record, a 2.45 ERA, and three strikeouts.

Misiewicz spent most of this time with the Yankees organization down in Triple-A, though. He had a 3-1 record and a 3.91 ERA in 19 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2023. He then followed that up by posting a 3-2 record and a 3.90 ERA in 47 games with the Triple-A club in 2024.

Misiewicz’s time with New York officially ended following the 2024 season when he elected free agency.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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