Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Athletics Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 31: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Athletics (in Sacramento).

They are coming off a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals (in Missouri).

Most recently, the Yankees won Wednesday’s game by a score of 7-0.

Anthony Volpe had one walk and one run.

Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates his home run with teammates against the Kansas City Royals in the second inning at Kauffman Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Yankees announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 5/29 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH A. Judge RF C. Bellinger LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B P. Goldschmidt 1B R. McMahon 3B J. Escarra C J. Caballero SS C. Rodón SP”

Volpe is not in Friday’s starting lineup.

The 25-year-old is batting .257 with nine hits, one home run, seven RBI’s, seven runs and two stolen bases in 11 games this season.

He is in his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Social Media Reacts To Volpe Sitting

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action during the game against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on May 17, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Mets won 3-2.

Here’s what people were saying about Volpe being out of Friday’s lineup:

@Barishn22: “Let’s go. Rather see Volpe at SS and Cabby at 3B but gotta let everyone get run.”

@amper0627: “Never thought I’d say it but Volpe sitting is terrible why do we subject ourselves to McMahon at bats”

@YankeeBelli: “Volpe sitting today The Volpe/McMahon/Cabby rotation continues”

@FrankStang96230: “When are you guys going start having Caballero be the every day 3rd baseman and volpe every day shortstop?”

@Ant2Volpe: “no volpe 💔💔💔”

@GLguygardner4: “I can’t believe Imma say this… WHERE’S VOLPE????😶”

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates in the dugout after scoring during the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on May 18, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Yankees Ahead Of Athletics Series

The Yankees had been struggling before their sweep of the Royals.

They find themselves as the second-place team in the American League East with a 34-22 record in 56 games.

On the road, the Yankees have gone 17-13 in the 30 games they have played away from the Bronx.

Following the Athletics, they will return home to host the Cleveland Guardians on June 2.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Athletics Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x