New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Athletics Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Athletics (in Sacramento).

They are coming off a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals (in Missouri).

Most recently, the Yankees won Wednesday’s game by a score of 7-0.

Anthony Volpe had one walk and one run.

Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

Ahead of Friday’s game, the Yankees announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 5/29 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH A. Judge RF C. Bellinger LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B P. Goldschmidt 1B R. McMahon 3B J. Escarra C J. Caballero SS C. Rodón SP”

Volpe is not in Friday’s starting lineup.

The 25-year-old is batting .257 with nine hits, one home run, seven RBI’s, seven runs and two stolen bases in 11 games this season.

He is in his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Social Media Reacts To Volpe Sitting

Here’s what people were saying about Volpe being out of Friday’s lineup:

@Barishn22: “Let’s go. Rather see Volpe at SS and Cabby at 3B but gotta let everyone get run.”

@amper0627: “Never thought I’d say it but Volpe sitting is terrible why do we subject ourselves to McMahon at bats”

@YankeeBelli: “Volpe sitting today The Volpe/McMahon/Cabby rotation continues”

@FrankStang96230: “When are you guys going start having Caballero be the every day 3rd baseman and volpe every day shortstop?”

@Ant2Volpe: “no volpe 💔💔💔”

@GLguygardner4: “I can’t believe Imma say this… WHERE’S VOLPE????😶”

Yankees Ahead Of Athletics Series

The Yankees had been struggling before their sweep of the Royals.

They find themselves as the second-place team in the American League East with a 34-22 record in 56 games.

On the road, the Yankees have gone 17-13 in the 30 games they have played away from the Bronx.

Following the Athletics, they will return home to host the Cleveland Guardians on June 2.