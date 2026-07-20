Hi, Subscriber

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Pirates Series

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 31: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 31, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Monday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night (also at home).

Anthony Volpe finished with one walk and one strikeout.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees completes a fourth inning ending double play after forcing out Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on July 19, 2026 in New York City.

For Monday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/20 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Domínguez RF R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C J. Caballero SS R. Weathers SP”

Volpe is not in the lineup for Monday’s series opener.

The 25-year-old comes into the series batting .245 with 35 hits, one home run, 14 RBIs, 18 runs and seven stolen bases in 47 games.

He is in the middle of his fourth season in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

Social Media Reacts

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees in action against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on June 21, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Max Mannis: “Feels like this is gonna be the best starting nine the Yankees can roll out until the deadline”

@JonTonnessen: “Cabby bats behind McMahon and Wells? Bad move. Let’s go Yankees”

@fjb2929: “At least we can enjoy some of the game until Volpe enters.”

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

@benricetruther: “No Volpe we might win”

@HoodiBellinger: “Solid lineup besides Wells”

Yankees Ahead Of Pirates Series

GettyJazz Chisholm Jr. #13 of the New York Yankees celebrates his eighth inning home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers with teammate Jose Caballero #72 in game two of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on July 19, 2026 in New York City. 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Pirates Series

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x