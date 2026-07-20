New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Pirates Series

On Monday night, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the Bronx.

They are coming off a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night (also at home).

Anthony Volpe finished with one walk and one strikeout.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

For Monday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/20 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Domínguez RF R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C J. Caballero SS R. Weathers SP”

Volpe is not in the lineup for Monday’s series opener.

The 25-year-old comes into the series batting .245 with 35 hits, one home run, 14 RBIs, 18 runs and seven stolen bases in 47 games.

He is in the middle of his fourth season in the MLB (all with the Yankees).

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about the team’s lineup:

Max Mannis: “Feels like this is gonna be the best starting nine the Yankees can roll out until the deadline”

@JonTonnessen: “Cabby bats behind McMahon and Wells? Bad move. Let’s go Yankees”

@fjb2929: “At least we can enjoy some of the game until Volpe enters.”

@benricetruther: “No Volpe we might win”

@HoodiBellinger: “Solid lineup besides Wells”

Yankees Ahead Of Pirates Series