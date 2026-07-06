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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Rays Game

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 03: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts against the Cincinnati Reds at Yankee Stadium on July 03, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

On Monday evening, the New York Yankees will play the first game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

They are coming off a 6-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday (at home).

Anthony Volpe (who batted 5th) finished with one walk and one strikeout.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees prepares to field a ground ball during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City.

For Monday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/6 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP”

Volpe has been removed from the lineup on Monday.

The 25-year-old shortstop is batting .242 with 31 hits, one home run, 13 RBIs, 18 runs and seven stolen bases in 40 games.

He is in his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees runs to third base during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the lineup:

@benricetruther: “No Volpe maybe we can win”

@Luke_FLA35: “No volpe at SS! We will win tonight and then Boone will start volpe at SS tomorrow and we lose. Fire Boone”

@Gutt_Feeling: “Correct lineup. Good.”

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees jogs off the field during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Rays Game

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