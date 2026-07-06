New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Rays Game

On Monday evening, the New York Yankees will play the first game of their series with the Tampa Bay Rays in Florida.

They are coming off a 6-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday (at home).

Anthony Volpe (who batted 5th) finished with one walk and one strikeout.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

For Monday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 7/6 T. Grisham CF B. Rice DH P. Goldschmidt 1B C. Bellinger LF J. Domínguez RF J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Caballero SS R. McMahon 3B A. Wells C C. Schlittler SP”

Volpe has been removed from the lineup on Monday.

The 25-year-old shortstop is batting .242 with 31 hits, one home run, 13 RBIs, 18 runs and seven stolen bases in 40 games.

He is in his fourth MLB season (all with the Yankees).

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about the lineup:

@benricetruther: “No Volpe maybe we can win”

@Luke_FLA35: “No volpe at SS! We will win tonight and then Boone will start volpe at SS tomorrow and we lose. Fire Boone”

@Gutt_Feeling: “Correct lineup. Good.”