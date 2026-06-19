New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Reds Series

On Friday night, the New York Yankees will open up a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds (at home).

They most recently took two out of three games from the Chicago White Sox.

That said, the Yankees lost by a score of 5-1 on Thursday.

Anthony Volpe did not start.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

For Friday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/19 B. Rice DH J. Domínguez RF C. Bellinger LF P. Goldschmidt 1B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B S. Jones CF A. Volpe SS R. McMahon 3B J. Escarra C C. Schlittler SP”

Volpe is back in the starting lineup (and hitting 7th).

The 25-year-old comes into the series batting .250 with 20 hits, one home run, 12 RBIs, 15 runs and five stolen bases in 25 games.

He has spent all four years of his MLB career with New York.

In 2024, Volpe helped the franchise reach the World Series.

Social Media Reacts To Lineup

Here’s what people were saying about Friday’s lineup:

@jj_jov: “They knew I couldn’t watch today that’s why they put Volpe & left out Caballero to spare my eyes”

@savagemode2184: “What happened to cabby being the starting ss? I dont get the obsession with volpe.”

@joeboyknicks29: “What is it with Volpe over Cabby?!?”

@HalfSick: “Volpe in the lineup is truly criminal. I have no words. He’s the single worst player in baseball over the last 4 years and he just gets unlimited run.”

@Luigi__457: “Stop having Volpe in the lineup.”

@PrimeJynx: “Cabby and Volpe both been mid.. unfortunately Boone loves his golden boy more”

Yankees Ahead Of Series

The Yankees are the first-place team in the American League East with a 45-28 record in 73 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and are 21-13 in 34 games at home).