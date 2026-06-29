New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Tigers Series

On Monday evening, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Detroit Tigers in the Bronx.

They are coming off a series where they got swept by the Boston Red Sox (four games).

Anthony Volpe was not in the lineup for Sunday’s 5-4 loss.

That said, he had one walk and one run off the bench.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

For Monday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/29 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF P. Goldschmidt 1B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS S. Jones CF A. Wells C J. Caballero 3B R. Weathers SP”

Volpe is back in the lineup (and hitting 6th on Monday).

The former first-round pick comes into the series batting .252 with 28 hits, one home run, 13 RBIs, 18 runs and seven stolen bases in 35 games.

Social Media Reacts To Monday’s Lineup