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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Tigers Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees singles during the third inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on May 14, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Monday evening, the New York Yankees will open up a series with the Detroit Tigers in the Bronx.

They are coming off a series where they got swept by the Boston Red Sox (four games).

Anthony Volpe was not in the lineup for Sunday’s 5-4 loss.

That said, he had one walk and one run off the bench.

New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision

GettyAnthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees reacts after scoring on a wild pitch thrown by Ryan Thompson #81 of the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium on May 13, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

For Monday’s game, the Yankees have announced their starting lineup.

Via Underdog MLB: “Yankees 6/29 B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF P. Goldschmidt 1B J. Chisholm Jr. 2B J. Domínguez RF A. Volpe SS S. Jones CF A. Wells C J. Caballero 3B R. Weathers SP”

Volpe is back in the lineup (and hitting 6th on Monday).

The former first-round pick comes into the series batting .252 with 28 hits, one home run, 13 RBIs, 18 runs and seven stolen bases in 35 games.

Social Media Reacts To Monday’s Lineup

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Tigers Series

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