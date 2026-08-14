Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe Decision Before Blue Jays Series

The New York Yankees are looking to make a change to Anthony Volpe.

Volpe is in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and he’s trying out a new position. With George Lombard Jr. seemingly the Yankees’ shortstop of the future, Volpe is playing second base for the third straight game in a row after playing shortstop the previous game, as the team announced its starting lineup.

The RailRiders lineup on Thursday is as follows:

Anthony Volpe, 2B

Jasson Dominguez, LF

Max Schuemann, 3B

J.C. Escarra, C

Oswaldo Cabrera, SS

Tyler Hardman, 1B

Yaniquel Fernandez, RF

Christian Bethancourt, DH

Kenedy Corono, CF

With Volpe playing second base for the third game in a row, it’s likely a sign of what is to come for him. The Yankees talked about him moving over to second earlier this year, and with the success of Lombard in the MLB, Volpe appears likely to be moved to second permanently, especially if he remains in the Yankees organization.

Volpe is hitting .242 with 2 home runs and 10 RBIs in 23 games in the minors this season. With the Yankees, he hit .240 with 1 home run and 19 RBIs, but the bat and poor defensive play led to the demotion.

Volpe Was Open to Move to 2B

Although Volpe has been a shortstop for his entire career, the hope was that he would shift to second base in his first stint in Triple-A this season.

Yet, a report came out that Volpe refused to go to second base. However, he said that wasn’t the case at all.

“It’s confusing, because it couldn’t be further from the truth,” Volpe said. “From my end, from our perspective, that’s been very clearly communicated to Boonie and the team. I think it’s just kind of B.S. I’d hope my teammates in here, who I’ve played with for three-plus years, I’d hope they know my character and that I’d literally do anything to help the team win. Literally anything. The narrative and what it tries to say about me, I feel like I’m defending myself over something that literally didn’t happen.”

Volpe claimed he told Aaron Boone he would do whatever is needed of him in Triple-A to prove he’s ready to be back in the MLB. So, him blocking a move to second base wasn’t the case at all.

Volpe Has Been an ‘Outstanding Teammate’ in Triple-A

Although Volpe was demoted to Triple-A, he has been a great teammate.

RailRiders manager Shelley Duncan said Volpe has had a great attitude and has been handling the demotion in stride.

“I’ve seen guys crumble when they get sent down and I’ve seen guys where it drives them to get better,” Duncan said. “I’ve seen it all. There isn’t one player that gets sent down where it doesn’t sting. It’s how you deal with it. You walk in with your chin up or you walk in with your head between your legs.

“Volpe walked in with his chin up. He’s been an outstanding teammate from the moment he’s walked in here. From his first step, it was ‘Let’s get to work.’ It’s probably a blessing in disguise that you get three days off between getting sent down because sometimes players need that space to get in the right frame of mind. Volpe’s been awesome.”

If Volpe can produce and show he can play second base, perhaps a call-up back to the Yankees isn’t out of the question.