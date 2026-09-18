Anthony Volpe Handed Harsh Take on New York Yankees Future Before Playoffs

The New York Yankees could make a surprising move on Anthony Volpe.

Volpe has had success since being recalled, but George Lombard Jr. has taken over as the starting shortstop. So, Volpe’s future in New York is very much up in the air.

New York will begin a three-game road series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

New York Yankees Surprise Anthony Volpe Decision

Although Volpe has been playing better, he isn’t guaranteed a spot on the Yankees playoff roster.

After New York clinched a playoff spot, Yankees analysts Bryan Hoch and Patrick Donnelly of MLB.com revealed the likely playoff roster, and they didn’t have Volpe on it.

What could the postseason roster look like?

C: Austin Wells, Ali Sánchez

1B: Luis García Jr., Paul Goldschmidt

2B: Jazz Chisholm Jr.

3B: Ryan McMahon, Amed Rosario

SS: George Lombard Jr., José Caballero

OF: Cody Bellinger, Spencer Jones, Aaron Judge, Heliot Ramos

DH: Ben Rice

SP: Cam Schlittler, Max Fried, Gerrit Cole

RP: David Bednar, Brent Headrick, Paul Blackburn, Tim Hill, Ryan Yarbrough, Clarke Schmidt, Michael Fulmer, Ryan Weathers, Will Warren

The Yankees leaving Volpe off the playoff roster would be a disappointing outcome for the shortstop. It also could signal the end of his tenure in New York as Lombard is the shortstop of the future.

Volpe is hitting .253 with 2 home runs and 26 RBIs this season with the Yankees.

New York Right Now

The Yankees have clinched a playoff spot as New York will be hosting a Wild Card series again.

“Every year you go through a lot, it seems like. But we’ve been through a lot this year with injuries, with adversity,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “But credit to them for coming together. Through all the ups and downs, they’ve been a together group. I feel like they’ve developed a lot of grit over the season.”

However, despite clinching a playoff spot, the Yankees made it clear the job isn’t finished. New York likely won’t win the AL East again, which is frustrating, but the Yankees have confidence they can go on a deep playoff run.

The Yankees are 88-64 and 5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the top spot in the AL East.