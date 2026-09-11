Anthony Volpe Makes Honest Confession After First Game Back With Yankees

The New York Yankees secured a 10-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday night to complete the three-game sweep.

Anthony Volpe led the charge for New York after the Yankees recalled him from Triple-A before the game. The Yankees had demoted him on Aug. 4 during a 2026 season in which he had struggled, to say the least.

However, Volpe was red-hot in the minor leagues and carried that momentum with him back to the big leagues.

Volpe Has 3-Hit Performance

Batting ninth in the order, Volpe logged four at-bats and recorded three hits while tallying five RBIs. One of those hits ended up being a grand slam, which came in the bottom of the seventh inning.

When the bat meets the ball and goes over the wall, thats A. Volpe 🙌 Grand Slam for Anthony! pic.twitter.com/phCscPtgdV — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 11, 2026

It marked the team’s second grand slam of the season, with the first coming on Wednesday night from shortstop George Lombard Jr.

Volpe Makes Postgame Confession

While speaking to the media after the game, Volpe made an honest confession, revealing that when the Yankees sent him down to Triple-A just over a month ago, he thought he’d never get called back up.

“I just felt like I had an opportunity and obviously it’s weird the way it happened,” Volpe said. “You never want someone to get hurt or anything. Nothing’s guaranteed obviously I thought I was never going to be back up here. So I’m trying to make the most of it.”

“I thought I was never going to be back up here. So I’m trying to make the most of it.” – Anthony Volpe pic.twitter.com/xiCBAGrctl — SNY Yankees (@snyyankees) September 11, 2026

Yankees Right Now

New York improved to 84-62 with the victory and will begin a series with the New York Mets on Friday night in the Bronx.

The Yankees currently sit three games back of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East standings and for the No. 1 overall seed in the AL, with just 16 games remaining in the regular season. Volpe will likely play in many of them.