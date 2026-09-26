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Anthony Volpe Makes Honest Statement Ahead of Wild Card Series Against Red Sox

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees looks on after the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees split their doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday and will play their final regular-season game on Sunday afternoon before shifting all their focus to the postseason.

However, the Yankees will have a tough time avoiding thoughts about next week’s Wild Card Series now that they know they’ll face the Boston Red Sox in a best-of-three series in the Bronx.

Anthony Volpe Speaks on Postseason Role

Following Friday night’s game, Yankees infielder Anthony Volpe discussed his potential postseason role and how his ability to play around the infield gives the team more flexibility.

Volpe has played mainly second base since being recalled on Sept. 10, but he played third base in Game 1 Friday and shortstop in Game 2, making it clear that his goal is to help the team any way he can.

“Yeah, I mean, we’ll see. It’s all hands on deck, and we got everything to play for,” Volpe said, keeping his response short and simple.

Where Will Volpe Play in the Playoffs?

Where Volpe plays and how much he plays will be one of the biggest decisions for manager Aaron Boone to figure out.

Rookie George Lombard Jr. has clearly established himself as the starting shortstop. With Jazz Chisholm Jr. healthy again, the Yankees will likely give him the upper hand at second base.

This could leave Volpe in a platoon role at third base alongside Ryan McMahon, while also giving him some opportunities at second base when Chisholm Jr. is out of the lineup.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Anthony Volpe Makes Honest Statement Ahead of Wild Card Series Against Red Sox

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