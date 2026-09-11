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New York Yankees Make Surprise Anthony Volpe Decision After Big Game

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Detroit Tigers v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 01: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees celebrates after a single in the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on July 01, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees begin their series against the New York Mets on Friday.

The Yankees are entering this series coming off an impressive sweep over the Colorado Rockies. This included a blowout 10-3 win over the Rockies on Thursday.

Anthony Volpe played a major role in New York’s win in their last game. He went 3-for-4 at the plate, which included him hitting a grand slam and recording five RBI.

Now, the Yankees have made a surprising decision with Volpe after his fantastic game.

Yankees Choose Not to Move Up Anthony Volpe in the Lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Yankees - Game Two
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 22: Jared Triolo #19 of the Pittsburgh Pirates beats the throw to Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees as Triolo steals second base during the seventh inning in game two of the doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on July 22, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

The Yankees have announced their lineup for their series opener against the Mets.

Although Volpe will once again be starting for the Yankees, he will surprisingly still be their ninth hitter even after the incredible game he had at the plate.

With how well Volpe played last game, it seemed likely that New York would give him a chance to move up in their batting order. However, he will still be their last hitter on Friday.

Here is the Yankees’ full lineup for their series opener against the Mets, as reported by Underdog MLB.

B. Rice DH

C. Bellinger LF

A. Judge RF

L. García Jr. 1B

S. Jones CF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

R. McMahon 3B

A. Wells C

A. Volpe 2B

Volpe’s 2026 Season So Far

Colorado Rockies v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 10: Anthony Volpe #11 of the New York Yankees watches the flight of his seventh inning grand slam home run against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on September 10, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Volpe has appeared in 57 games this season with the Yankees, where he has two home runs, nine doubles, 24 RBI, and a .251 batting average. This comes after he posted 19 home runs, 72 RBI, and a .212 batting average in 153 games for New York in 2025.

Volpe dominated with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after being demoted last month. In 37 games with the minor league club this campaign, he has 11 home runs, 26 RBI, and a .264 batting average.

Volpe will now be aiming to keep his hot streak alive at the plate, even if he is surprisingly New York’s ninth hitter again for their series opener against the Mets.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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New York Yankees Make Surprise Anthony Volpe Decision After Big Game

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