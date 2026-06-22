Yankees Infielder Anthony Volpe Reacts to Controversial Play in Loss Sunday

The New York Yankees were less than crisp in their loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, but after the game shortstop Anthony Volpe took aim at home-plate umpire Nic Lentz.

The Yankees infielder voiced his complaints with the veteran umpire after he was picked off first base by Reds budding ace Chase Burns in New York’s 4-1 loss at Yankee Stadium.

Volpe went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts Sunday, yet he walked in the third inning to extend his on-base streak to eight games. He is 10 for his past 26 (.384) with six runs scored in that span.

The Yankees fell to 22-15 at home but dropped only their third series at Yankee Stadium this season despite scoring first in every game against the Reds. They still lead the Tampa Bay Rays by two games atop the American League East.

Anthony Volpe was Unhappy With Brian O’Nora

Volpe has been much more patient already during the 2026 season, since his on-base percentage is almost 100 points higher right now (.371) than it was all of last season (.272).

So after working an eight-pitch walk to lead off the third inning, Volpe tried to show off his wheels and get into scoring position ahead of first baseman Ben Rice. Burns showcased his sterling pick-off move, and Volpe was ruled to have dived back into first base by veteran umpire Brian O’Nora.

The Reds challenged the play, and Volpe was ruled out. But while the review was taking place, the Yankees shortstop went down the line to Lentz and O’Nora to show him on the videoboard why he thought Sal Stewart had blocked his path back to the bag.

“I had nowhere to go,” Volpe said.

“[O’Nora] told me he didn’t want to watch it on the screen,” Volpe continued. “He said the throw took him [into the basepath], which I didn’t [see].”

Rice followed with a home run that put the Yankees on the board. It could have put the Yankees ahead 2-0 if the umpires had sided with Volpe and the Yankees.

Instead, it was one of the two outs the Yankees made on the bases in the early innings, which helped Burns settle in. The Reds ace allowed just one run on five hits while walking three in five innings and improved to 9-1 this season.

Aaron Boone was OK With how the Play was Ruled

Yankees manager Aaron Boone is renowned for standing up for his team.

He has either led or tied for the major-league lead in ejections each of the past five seasons. He has already been tossed twice this year — despite the implementation of the ABS challenge system, which has removed much of his griping about the strike zone.

So the fact Boone did not rush to Volpe’s aid publicly tells you what you need to know about the infielder’s case.

“I think the letter of the law, that’s blocking the base there,” Boone said. “Are you really going to get that call very often? Probably not. Burns has one of the really good pick-off moves in the game.”