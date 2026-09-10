Yankees Announce Anthony Volpe’s Role in Rockies Series Finale

The New York Yankees have been dealing with as many, if not more injury issues than any team in Major League Baseball this season, but lately, the organization has gotten plenty of good news.

That news includes the returns of Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger, and as a result, for a few days, even with Judge at less than 100%, this looked like the team we could be seeing in October for the Bronx Bombers. Unfortunately, injuries struck again just days after Judge’s return, and now, the return of Anthony Volpe to the Yankees lineup has been made official ahead of their next matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

Anthony Volpe to Play 2B Against Colorado

For years now, the Yankees have been trying to get Anthony Volpe to be their shortstop of the future, and while he’s certainly had flashes of success, the consistency just hasn’t been there yet, and as a result, they sent him back to Triple-A earlier this season.

That was to make way for George Lombard Jr., who has also flashed immense potential in his short time in New York, and now, the team will get to see both in the lineup together. That comes as a result of Jazz Chisholm Jr. being placed on the Injured Reserve on Wednesday, and now, Volpe’s return has been made official, as he will play second base for the first time in the big leagues and hit ninth in the lineup.

This comes despite speculation that Volpe wasn’t open to a role at second base, but given his desires to play in the major leagues, he made it very, very clear that he’ll play anywhere that he’s needed as he looks to once again find a full-time role with the Yankees.

Yankees Lineup Almost Back to Full Strength

For a few games this week, the Yankees lineup looked at full strength, and with the likes of Ben Rice, Bellinger, Judge, Spencer Jones and others, it’s a formidable lineup to back up one of the best rotations in the entire sport.

Obviously, there’s a long way to go before Judge is back to 100%, but with the post-season just under a month away, the clock is ticking on this lineup being fully healthy, because if they are, this is a very tough team that nobody in the American League will want to see down the stretch.

Whether or not Volpe can establish himself as the full-time second baseman in Chisholm’s absence, only time will tell, but he’s been looking for an opportunity, and this may just be the way for him to remain in New York long-term, with the team hoping that a Volpe/Lombard pivot could be what leads them back to World Series glory.