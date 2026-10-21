New York Yankees Urged to Sign Brewers Reliever in Intriguing Move

The New York Yankees are gearing up for what should be a very busy offseason for them.

The Yankees are entering the offseason with multiple areas that they should be looking to upgrade before next season. One of their top needs is bullpen help, as they would benefit from bringing in at least one impactful reliever.

Due to this, the Yankees are already being urged to sign a notable relief pitcher from the Milwaukee Brewers this offseason.

New York Yankees Urged to Sign Brewers Reliever

In a recent article for SI.com, Jovan Alford urged the Yankees to sign Milwaukee Brewers reliever Antonio Senzatela this offseason.

“Before the 31-year-old hurler was sent to the Brew Crew, the Yankees apparently had interest in as Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted following the deadline. Fans were frustrated that the Yankees couldn’t come away with any relievers at the deadline, but maybe Cashman can make it up by going after Senzatela, who could replace Ryan Yarbrough (an impending free agent),” Alford wrote.

With the Yankees needing bullpen help, it would be understandable if they targeted Senzatela this offseason. He showed this season that he has the ability to be an impactful relief pitcher. Furthermore, with the Yankees being linked to him before his trade to Milwaukee, it would be understandable if they kicked tires on him again this winter.

Senzatela posted an 11-5 record and a 4.05 ERA in 57 games this season split between the Colorado Rockies and the Brewers. However, he was very solid for Colorado before being traded to Milwaukee. This is because he had a 3.61 ERA in 34 appearances for the Rockies before the move.

Should the Yankees Make This Free Agent Signing?

The Yankees would be wise to sign Senzatela this offseason if the opportunity presents itself. The 10-year MLB veteran showed this season that he can be an effective relief pitcher. Thus, he would be an intriguing pitcher for New York to add this winter

However, if the Yankees sign Senzatela, they would be wise to sign him to a short-term deal. This would make it far less risky for New York. In this scenario, a Senzatela signing would be smart for the Yankees to make.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Yankees sign Senzatela this offseason. The fit looks very good on paper.

Senzatela has a 54-64 record, a 5.09 ERA, and 591 strikeouts in 235 career MLB games over 10 seasons.