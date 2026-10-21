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New York Yankees Urged to Sign Brewers Reliever in Intriguing Move

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Pittsburgh Pirates v Milwaukee Brewers
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MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 04: Antonio Senzatela #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the seventh inning at American Family Field on August 04, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are gearing up for what should be a very busy offseason for them.

The Yankees are entering the offseason with multiple areas that they should be looking to upgrade before next season. One of their top needs is bullpen help, as they would benefit from bringing in at least one impactful reliever.

Due to this, the Yankees are already being urged to sign a notable relief pitcher from the Milwaukee Brewers this offseason.

New York Yankees Urged to Sign Brewers Reliever

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 24: Antonio Senzatela #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws to first base against the Philadelphia Phillies in the ninth inning during a game at Citizens Bank Park on September 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

In a recent article for SI.com, Jovan Alford urged the Yankees to sign Milwaukee Brewers reliever Antonio Senzatela this offseason.

“Before the 31-year-old hurler was sent to the Brew Crew, the Yankees apparently had interest in as Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted following the deadline. Fans were frustrated that the Yankees couldn’t come away with any relievers at the deadline, but maybe Cashman can make it up by going after Senzatela, who could replace Ryan Yarbrough (an impending free agent),” Alford wrote.

With the Yankees needing bullpen help, it would be understandable if they targeted Senzatela this offseason. He showed this season that he has the ability to be an impactful relief pitcher. Furthermore, with the Yankees being linked to him before his trade to Milwaukee, it would be understandable if they kicked tires on him again this winter.

Senzatela posted an 11-5 record and a 4.05 ERA in 57 games this season split between the Colorado Rockies and the Brewers. However, he was very solid for Colorado before being traded to Milwaukee. This is because he had a 3.61 ERA in 34 appearances for the Rockies before the move.

Should the Yankees Make This Free Agent Signing?

National League Division Series: San Diego Padres v Milwaukee Brewers - Game One
GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 03: Antonio Senzatela #49 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches against the San Diego Padres during the fifth inning in game one of the National League Division Series at American Family Field on October 03, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Yankees would be wise to sign Senzatela this offseason if the opportunity presents itself. The 10-year MLB veteran showed this season that he can be an effective relief pitcher. Thus, he would be an intriguing pitcher for New York to add this winter

However, if the Yankees sign Senzatela, they would be wise to sign him to a short-term deal. This would make it far less risky for New York. In this scenario, a Senzatela signing would be smart for the Yankees to make.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Yankees sign Senzatela this offseason. The fit looks very good on paper.

Senzatela has a 54-64 record, a 5.09 ERA, and 591 strikeouts in 235 career MLB games over 10 seasons.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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New York Yankees Urged to Sign Brewers Reliever in Intriguing Move

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