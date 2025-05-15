As Usual, the Fans Will Pay as High Drama Ups Ante in Clash of Titans

Tickets might still be available for the latest version of the Subway Series, but they will not be cheap.

The New York Mets make their annual crosstown trip to take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium for a three-game series beginning on Friday, and given all of the storylines, the buzz surrounding this one feels particularly high.

So are the prices for seats.

For comparison’s sake, fans looking on StubHub for a pair of tickets in section 429, row 7 to the June 4 game against Cleveland can get them for $13 apiece. Meanwhile, two tickets to Friday night’s game in section 408, row 6 are going for $122 each.

But those who are lucky enough to get through the gates could be in for quite the show, and perhaps even a World Series preview.

Mets, Yankees Both Enter Subway Series Atop Respective Divisions

The Mets enter the series in first place in the NL East with a 28-16 record, 2.5 games ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies. Despite falling to Pittsburgh 4-0 on Wednesday, the Mets have won their last three series and boast what has statistically been MLB’s top starting rotation, with a league-best 2.74 ERA.

The Yankees are on a similar roll, having also won their last three series, and they currently sit atop the AL East with a 25-18 record, 3.5 games in front of the Toronto Blue Jays. Led by Aaron Judge, the presumptive favorite for the American League MVP award, the Yankees have the top scoring offense in the league, averaging 5.81 runs per game.

However, everyone knows that the real drama heading into these games will be focused primarily on one player: Juan Soto.

The 26-year-old superstar was acquired by the Yankees in a seven-player trade with San Diego in early December of 2023. He played just one season in the Bronx, helping lead the Yankees to the World Series, and then nearly one year to the day that he was dealt to the Yankees, Soto signed a 15-year, $765 million contract, by far the largest pact in Major League Baseball history, to move to Queens and join the Mets.

“It was a tough decision,” Soto said to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. “[The Yankees] were number one … but we couldn’t get it done. But at the end of the day, things work for a good reason. I trust what we’ve done. And we’ll see what happens.”

Although Soto knows exactly what is going to happen when he steps out of the dugout for this weekend’s games.

“It’s going to be 50,000 against one,” Soto said.

“They’re going to try to get on me, you know. It’s part of it.”

Former Yankees Juan Soto, Clay Holmes Return as Mets

Soto will not be the only former Yankee wearing blue and orange as a member of the Mets for this series.

Clay Holmes, who was a two-time All-Star during his three-plus seasons as a closer for the Yankees, signed during the past offseason with the Mets, who moved him into a starting role. One of his new team’s surprises with a 5-2 record and 3.14 ERA, Holmes is scheduled to start the second game of the weekend set.

“Yeah, it’ll be my first time on the visiting side. I’m looking forward to it,” Holmes said. “Still know a few guys over there. It’ll be fun to go back there as a visitor and hopefully get a few wins. Should be a great atmosphere. The Subway Series are always fun playing in, and I expect no different this time.”

Who knows, it may even be worth the price of admission.