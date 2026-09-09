New York Yankees Make Austin Wells Announcement Before Rockies Game

The New York Yankees are set to face the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday for the second game of their three-game series. The Yankees will be looking to stay hot after defeating Colorado in their last game by a 5-3 final score.

Now, as the Yankees prepare for their game against the Rockies, they have made a lineup announcement regarding catcher Austin Wells.

New York Yankees Move Austin Wells to Eighth in Batting Order

The Yankees have announced that Wells will be their eighth hitter for their upcoming game against Colorado. This comes after the 27-year-old catcher batted ninth in New York’s most recent contest against the Rockies.

Here is New York’s full batting order for their Wednesday game against the Rockies.

B. Rice DH

C. Bellinger LF

A. Judge RF

L. Garcia Jr. 1B

S. Jones CF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

R. McMahon 3B

A. Wells C

J. Caballero 2B

Wells Desperately Needs a Bounce-Back Game for the Yankees

Wells is entering this game with the clear goal of bouncing back at the plate. He has not gotten a hit in each of his last four appearances, where he has gone 0-for-11 and struck out five times. With this, it is clear that he is due for a big game at the plate for New York.

In 109 games this season for New York, Wells has posted 10 home runs, 28 RBI, and a .183 batting average. This is after he recorded 21 home runs, 71 RBI, and a .219 batting average in 126 games for the Yankees last season.