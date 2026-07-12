New York Yankees Star Austin Wells Announces Off-Field News During Nationals Series

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will look to go for the sweep of the Nationals in Washington, D.C.

They have won each of the first two games in the series.

Austin Wells had no hits in two at-bats on Saturday (but he hit a home run on Friday).

Wells Shares Upcoming Camp

During their series with the Nationals, Wells made a post to his Instagram story.

He shared that his kid’s baseball camp is coming up next month in the Bronx.

Wells wrote (in his story): “Sign up at the link!!!”

Fans will likely enjoy seeing Wells giving back to the community.

While he has struggled this year, he is a catcher who has played in a World Series for the Yankees.

ProCamps.com wrote: “Learn from & interact with New York star catcher, Austin Wells! Throughout the one-day camp, Austin Wells and our coaches will offer tips and hands-on instruction, including lectures, fundamental baseball skills stations, contests, and games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment. Participants will be placed in small groups by age to ensure that each child gets maximum instruction featuring a 10:1 maximum participant to coach ratio. The camp will be staffed by some of the area’s top high school and college coaches.”

Wells was picked in the 1st round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He has spent all four seasons of his career with the Yankees.

Right now, the 26-year-old is batting .151 with 29 hits, six home runs, 12 RBIs, 19 runs and one stolen base in 65 games.