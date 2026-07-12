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New York Yankees Star Austin Wells Announces Off-Field News During Nationals Series

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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 17: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 17, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the New York Yankees will look to go for the sweep of the Nationals in Washington, D.C.

They have won each of the first two games in the series.

Austin Wells had no hits in two at-bats on Saturday (but he hit a home run on Friday).

Wells Shares Upcoming Camp

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees celebrates with Ben Rice #22 after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning at Nationals Park on July 10, 2026 in Washington, DC.

During their series with the Nationals, Wells made a post to his Instagram story.

He shared that his kid’s baseball camp is coming up next month in the Bronx.

Wells wrote (in his story): “Sign up at the link!!!” 

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees looks on after the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Yankee Stadium on August 27, 2025 in New York City. 

Fans will likely enjoy seeing Wells giving back to the community.

While he has struggled this year, he is a catcher who has played in a World Series for the Yankees.

ProCamps.com wrote: “Learn from & interact with New York star catcher, Austin Wells! Throughout the one-day camp, Austin Wells and our coaches will offer tips and hands-on instruction, including lectures, fundamental baseball skills stations, contests, and games in a high-energy, fun, and positive environment. Participants will be placed in small groups by age to ensure that each child gets maximum instruction featuring a 10:1 maximum participant to coach ratio. The camp will be staffed by some of the area’s top high school and college coaches.”

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a lead off home run against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium on March 27, 2025 in New York City.

Wells was picked in the 1st round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He has spent all four seasons of his career with the Yankees.

Right now, the 26-year-old is batting .151 with 29 hits, six home runs, 12 RBIs, 19 runs and one stolen base in 65 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Star Austin Wells Announces Off-Field News During Nationals Series

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