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New York Yankees Make Austin Wells Decision Amid Terrible Cold Streak

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New York Mets v New York Yankees
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees wears gear to commemorate the 25th anniversary of 9/11 during the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

On Friday, the New York Yankees kicked off their series against the New York Mets with a 6-4 win.

While the Yankees defeated the Mets in their last game, catcher Austin Wells struggled at the plate again. He went 0-for-4 on Friday against the Mets and extended his hitless streak to seven games.

Now, as Wells continues to struggle at the plate, the Yankees have made a decision regarding him before their game against the Mets.

New York Yankees Drop Austin Wells to Ninth in Batting Order

New York Yankees v Chicago Cubs
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 02: Gerrit Cole #45 and Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees meet at the mound in the fifth inning of the game between the New York Yankees and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on August 02, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

After batting eighth in the Yankees’ last game against the Mets, Wells will be dropping to their ninth spot on Saturday.

With Wells dropping to the bottom spot in New York’s batting order, Anthony Volpe will now be batting eighth. With that, the American League East team is flipping Volpe and Wells in their batting order.

Here is the Yankees’ full batting order for their game against the Mets, as reported by Underdog MLB: P. Goldschmidt 1B A. Judge DH C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF A. Rosario 3B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Volpe 2B A. Wells C.

Wells Looking to End Season on High Note

Minnesota Twins v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 04: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees throws the ball during the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on July 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

The 2026 season has been a tough one for Wells. In 112 games this season for the Yankees, he has posted 10 home runs, 28 RBI, and an incredibly low .179 batting average.

With numbers like these, it is clear that Wells has had a frustrating year for New York. This is especially so when noting that he had 21 home runs and 71 RBI just last season.

Yet, Wells has time to end the season on a high note before the Yankees begin the playoffs. It will be interesting to see if he can heat back up against the Mets after being dropped to the ninth spot from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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New York Yankees Make Austin Wells Decision Amid Terrible Cold Streak

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