New York Yankees Make Austin Wells Decision Amid Terrible Cold Streak

On Friday, the New York Yankees kicked off their series against the New York Mets with a 6-4 win.

While the Yankees defeated the Mets in their last game, catcher Austin Wells struggled at the plate again. He went 0-for-4 on Friday against the Mets and extended his hitless streak to seven games.

Now, as Wells continues to struggle at the plate, the Yankees have made a decision regarding him before their game against the Mets.

New York Yankees Drop Austin Wells to Ninth in Batting Order

After batting eighth in the Yankees’ last game against the Mets, Wells will be dropping to their ninth spot on Saturday.

With Wells dropping to the bottom spot in New York’s batting order, Anthony Volpe will now be batting eighth. With that, the American League East team is flipping Volpe and Wells in their batting order.

Here is the Yankees’ full batting order for their game against the Mets, as reported by Underdog MLB: P. Goldschmidt 1B A. Judge DH C. Bellinger LF H. Ramos RF A. Rosario 3B S. Jones CF G. Lombard Jr. SS A. Volpe 2B A. Wells C.

Wells Looking to End Season on High Note

The 2026 season has been a tough one for Wells. In 112 games this season for the Yankees, he has posted 10 home runs, 28 RBI, and an incredibly low .179 batting average.

With numbers like these, it is clear that Wells has had a frustrating year for New York. This is especially so when noting that he had 21 home runs and 71 RBI just last season.

Yet, Wells has time to end the season on a high note before the Yankees begin the playoffs. It will be interesting to see if he can heat back up against the Mets after being dropped to the ninth spot from here.