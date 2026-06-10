New York Yankees Get Goods News on Injured Catcher Before Guardians Finale

The New York Yankees placed catcher Austin Wells on the injured list on June 6 with a cervical headache. Prior to their series finale against the Cleveland Guardians, manager Aaron Boone informed The Athletic‘s Brendan Kuty that Wells will resume baseball activities at Yankee Stadium.

Wells, 26, is on the 10-day injured list with cervical headaches. Even though it was a head injury, he was not diagnosed with a concussion. Hence, the 10-day injured list stint instead of the 7-day.

On June 8, Boone informed Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News that tests came back clean on the Yankees catcher’s neck. Assuming the headaches are no longer an issue, this could be a minimal stint for Wells. He’s first eligible to return to the active roster on June 16, when they host the Chicago White Sox at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees catcher believes the foul tips he’s endured contributed to this issue. He told Phillips that he plans to change to the hockey goalie mask when activated from the injured list.

Austin Wells 2026 Season with the Yankees

The Yankees’ primary catcher hasn’t hit well to begin the 2026 season, batting just .166 with a .533 OPS in 47 games. While he’s been drawing walks at a solid 13.6% rate, his quality of contact has nosedived.

Wells boasts a 44.6% hard-hit rate, which ranks in the 66th percentile. However, the left-handed-hitting catcher has struggled to turn loud contact into barrels. His 6.9% barrel rate ranks in the 37th percentile.

Regardless of the quality of contact, there should be an offensive rebound. His BABIP sits at .206 for the season, which is almost assuredly going to regress toward his career averages. However, his career mark sits at .244.

The expected metrics also predict a small offensive rebound for Wells. Based on his batted ball data, the Yankees catcher has a .213 xBA, .360 xSLG, and .301 xwOBA. While that is still a well-below-average hitter, it could be enough to keep his defense in the lineup.

Statcast credits Wells wth a +3 fielding run value, due to his strong blocking and receiving abilities. His defensive skills have contributed to 6.5 fWAR from 2024 to 2025. That speaks to how valuable his defense is, as he’s been around a league-average hitter over that stretch, with a 107 wRC+ in 2024 and 94 in 2025.

Yankees Catcher Situation After Austin Wells Injury

As a response to Austin Wells’ injury, the club has added Ali Sanchez to the 40-man roster. In the four games since, the Yankees have deployed a platoon between JC Escarra and Sanchez. The catcher who starts has come down to the handedness of the opposing starting pitcher.

That remains true in the series finale against the Guardians, as Sanchez gets the start against the left-hander Parker Messick.

Once Wells returns, they will likely have to pick which catcher stays on the roster. Sanchez is out of minor league options and is a right-handed hitter, so he may be the better backup option.

It could also be influenced by the fact that Escarra still has options. He was recalled from Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre as the corresponding move to Wells being placed on the injured list. As a left-handed hitter, it makes sense to send down the hitter with the same handedness as the Yankees’ starting catcher.