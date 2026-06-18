New York Yankees Get Big Austin Wells News Ahead Of Reds Series

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Chicago White Sox (at home).

They have won each of the first two games, scoring 22 total runs so far.

New York Yankees Get Big Austin Wells News

The Yankees have been playing without their starting catcher Austin Wells since June 5.

He has also had a tough season, batting just .166 with 24 hits, four home runs, seven RBIs and 15 runs in 47 games.

The Yankees wrote (on June 6): “• Placed C Austin Wells on the 10-day injured list with cervical headaches.”

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Yankees got a huge update on Wells.

He hit two home runs during Thursday’s Triple-A game (he is on a rehab assignment).

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Austin Wells homered twice today for @swbrailriders. His second Minor League rehab game.”

Wells looking healthy (and hitting for power) is very exciting news for Yankees fans.

According to MLB.com, he could still return to the MLB before the end June.

Social Media Reacts

Here’s what people were saying about Wells:

@GODJ2: “I kept saying he needed a reset, keep him down there for a bit let him get more at bats before bringing him up again”

@lakeeffectkvd: “I’m proud of him. It’ll translate.”

@brenda_1894: “I need him to do this with the Yankees”

@mikemp71: “Already has almost as many RBIs as he does in the majors.”

@tucker2799_: “Oh how id love to see this from him in the majors”

Wells was picked in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He is in his fourth season (all with the Yankees)

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into Thursday night at the top of the American League East with a 45-27 record in 72 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games.

On Friday, the Yankees will host the Cincinnati Reds.