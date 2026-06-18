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New York Yankees Get Big Austin Wells News Ahead Of Reds Series

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees in action during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on May 09, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the New York Yankees will finish their series with the Chicago White Sox (at home).

They have won each of the first two games, scoring 22 total runs so far.

New York Yankees Get Big Austin Wells News

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out during the ninth inning against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on May 17, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Yankees have been playing without their starting catcher Austin Wells since June 5.

He has also had a tough season, batting just .166 with 24 hits, four home runs, seven RBIs and 15 runs in 47 games.

The Yankees wrote (on June 6): “• Placed C Austin Wells on the 10-day injured list with cervical headaches.”

Ahead of Thursday’s game, the Yankees got a huge update on Wells.

He hit two home runs during Thursday’s Triple-A game (he is on a rehab assignment).

Bryan Hoch of MLB.com wrote: “Austin Wells homered twice today for @swbrailriders. His second Minor League rehab game.”

Wells looking healthy (and hitting for power) is very exciting news for Yankees fans.

According to MLB.com, he could still return to the MLB before the end June.

Social Media Reacts

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees reacts after catching a pop fly during the seventh inning against the Boston Red Sox in game three of the American League Wild Card Series at Yankee Stadium on October 02, 2025 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about Wells:

@GODJ2: “I kept saying he needed a reset, keep him down there for a bit let him get more at bats before bringing him up again”

@lakeeffectkvd: “I’m proud of him. It’ll translate.”

@brenda_1894: “I need him to do this with the Yankees”

@mikemp71: “Already has almost as many RBIs as he does in the majors.”

@tucker2799_: “Oh how id love to see this from him in the majors”

GettyAustin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees reacts after his three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on May 12, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Wells was picked in the first round of the 2020 MLB Draft.

He is in his fourth season (all with the Yankees)

Yankees Right Now

The Yankees come into Thursday night at the top of the American League East with a 45-27 record in 72 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games.

On Friday, the Yankees will host the Cincinnati Reds.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New York Yankees Get Big Austin Wells News Ahead Of Reds Series

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