New York Yankees Announce Sudden Austin Wells News for Red Sox Game 2

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees kicked off their AL Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox with a 9-0 win.

Now, the Yankees have a golden opportunity to knock out Boston in Game on Wednesday night.

As the Yankees prepare for Game 2 against Boston, they have announced some lineup news regarding catcher Austin Wells.

Austin Wells Moving Up to Eighth in Yankees’ Batting Order

After batting ninth for the Yankees in Game 1, Wells will now be moving up to eighth for Game 2.

Wells moving up in New York’s batting order comes after he went 2-for-3 and recorded two RBI in Game 1. Now, he will be aiming to stay hot at the plate for New York in Game 2.

Per Underdog MLB, here is the Yankees’ batting order for Game 2: B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones RF G. Lombard Jr. SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B T. Grisham CF A. Wells C R. McMahon 3B

Yankees 9/30 B. Rice DH

C. Bellinger LF

L. García Jr. 1B

S. Jones RF

G. Lombard Jr. SS

J. Chisholm Jr. 2B

T. Grisham CF

A. Wells C

R. McMahon 3B M. Fried SP — Underdog MLB (@UnderdogMLB) September 30, 2026

Taking a Look at Wells

Wells appeared in 122 games this regular season for New York, where he posted 14 home runs, 32 RBI, and a .186 batting average. This was after he had 21 home runs, 71 RBI, and a .219 batting average in 126 games for the Yankees in 2025.

However, Wells has been hitting well at the plate as of late. This is because he has hits in five out of his last seven games. Now, let’s see if he can keep this kind of hitting up in Game 2 against Boston from here.