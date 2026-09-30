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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Austin Wells News for Red Sox Game 2

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New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks
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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 19: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during fifth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the New York Yankees kicked off their AL Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox with a 9-0 win.

Now, the Yankees have a golden opportunity to knock out Boston in Game on Wednesday night.

As the Yankees prepare for Game 2 against Boston, they have announced some lineup news regarding catcher Austin Wells.

Austin Wells Moving Up to Eighth in Yankees’ Batting Order

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 24: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on September 24, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

After batting ninth for the Yankees in Game 1, Wells will now be moving up to eighth for Game 2.

Wells moving up in New York’s batting order comes after he went 2-for-3 and recorded two RBI in Game 1. Now, he will be aiming to stay hot at the plate for New York in Game 2.

Per Underdog MLB, here is the Yankees’ batting order for Game 2: B. Rice DH C. Bellinger LF L. García Jr. 1B S. Jones RF G. Lombard Jr. SS J. Chisholm Jr. 2B T. Grisham CF A. Wells C R. McMahon 3B

Taking a Look at Wells

New York Yankees v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – SEPTEMBER 19: Austin Wells #28 of the New York Yankees hits a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during sixth inning of the MLB game at Chase Field on September 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Wells appeared in 122 games this regular season for New York, where he posted 14 home runs, 32 RBI, and a .186 batting average. This was after he had 21 home runs, 71 RBI, and a .219 batting average in 126 games for the Yankees in 2025.

However, Wells has been hitting well at the plate as of late. This is because he has hits in five out of his last seven games. Now, let’s see if he can keep this kind of hitting up in Game 2 against Boston from here.

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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New York Yankees Announce Sudden Austin Wells News for Red Sox Game 2

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