Yankees’ Austin Wells Handed Surprising News Ahead of Trade Deadline

The New York Yankees could make a surprising move ahead of the August 3 MLB Trade Deadline.

New York is widely expected to go out and add a catcher to potentially replace Austin Wells. However, Yankees insider Chris Kirschner of The Athletic believes New York will look for a complementary catcher and not a true starter at the deadline, which is good news for Wells.

“Multiple team sources, who were granted anonymity in exchange for their candor, said that while the Yankees are likely to add a catcher, it would be surprising if they swung a trade at the top of the market because of that belief in Wells,” Kirschner wrote… “Integrating a weak defensive catcher in the middle of a season in which the Yankees believe they can compete for a World Series title would be a tall task. …

“Still, acquiring an unquestioned starting catcher during a stretch run is difficult. That’s why league sources, granted anonymity so they could speak openly, indicate they believe the likeliest path for the Yankees’ catching upgrade remains someone who could share duties with Wells.”

So, despite all the rumors that Wells will be replaced by the trade deadline, that may not be the case, as New York believes he can turn it around.

Yankees Linked to Ryan Jeffers

Although New York has been linked to plenty of catchers, Ryan Jeffers of the Minnesota Twins appears to be the likeliest suitor.

The Yankees have been linked to Jeffers for quite some time, and Kirschner believes he makes the most sense.

“Ryan Jeffers of the Minnesota Twins remains a likely target for the Yankees,” Kirschner wrote. “The righty-hitting catcher has crushed both left- and right-handed pitching this season, but he has a 99 wRC+ versus righties in his career, which could make him an excellent platoon option with the lefty-hitting Wells. Jeffers also has the benefit of previously playing under Swanson when the coach was with the Twins. Swanson played a key role in the Twins selecting Jeffers in the second round of the 2018 draft.

“Acquiring Jeffers, who will be a free agent after this season, would give the Yankees an up-close look at a catcher they might be interested in signing in the offseason. A league source indicated he expected the Yankees, even if they were not able to land Jeffers in a trade, to engage with him in free agency.”

Jeffers is hitting .293 with 9 home runs and 35 RBIs this season with the Twins.

New York Wants More From Wells

Although the Yankees may not get a true starting catcher, the team has made it clear they want more from Wells.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone made it clear that he wants more from Wells, especially at the plate.

“Obviously, we expect a lot more out of him offensively,” Boone said over the weekend in Philadelphia. “He knows he can hit. He believes he’s a better hitter than he’s certainly shown this year. That’s tough to deal with, but he’s also mature enough and advanced enough in his career that he understands the importance of (being) behind that plate every single day and your role in limiting runs and helping a pitching staff. He’s done a really good job of separating.”

Wells is hitting .165 with 7 home runs and 14 RBIs this season.